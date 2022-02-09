Rebels can't keep up with fast-paced Tide
OXFORD -- Alabama runs the 17th fastest offense in college basketball according to KenPom.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, is No. 291 in the same metric.
However, it wasn't offense that hurt the Rebels. Instead, once the Crimson Tide's shots started falling Wednesday night, Ole Miss simply stop them.
Alabama overcame a torrid Ole Miss start and erased an 11-point first-half deficit to take an 11-point halftime lead en route to a 97-83 win over the Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama, fighting for a return to the NCAA Tournament after a deep run a season ago, improved to 15-9 overall and 5-6 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss, playing for the second time since losing freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin to a season-ending knee injury, fell to 12-12 overall and 3-8 in the SEC.
Ole Miss made seven of 13 shots from behind the 3-point line in the first half and 48.4 percent of its shots overall in the first 20 minutes. However, Alabama -- specifically, Jaden Shackelford -- got red hot in the final 10 minutes of the period. Shackelford scored 19 of his 30 points in the first half, hitting six of 11 shots from the floor, including five of eight from the 3-point line, to get the Crimson Tide going. Alabama made eight of 12 first-half 3-pointers and 54.8 percent of its shots in that timeframe.
The Crimson Tide made just three of 30 shots from the 3-point line in a home loss to Kentucky Saturday. They were getting the "same looks" in Oxford, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
"That was kind of the team that went to Seattle and beat Gonzaga," Davis said. "They just made shot after shot. Offensively, we were playing good enough. Eighty points on your home floor, 18 assists, seven turnovers. We made 12 threes and shot 42 percent."
Ole Miss opened the second half with a 9-0 run but a deep 3 from Shackelford stopped the bleeding for the Crimson Tide. From there, Alabama regained control, doing what the Tide does best -- scoring from all over the floor.
"I didn't think Matt (Murrell) and Jarkel (Joiner) came out with an aggressiveness on the ball," Davis said. "It's almost like we were on our heels and we didn't did in. We weren't going over the top of ball-screens. ...It was just one of those things tonight. They got comfortable. Shackelford made a couple early and then their bigs, who haven't shot it great, started making shots and they got in a rhythm.
"We just couldn't stop them."
Shackelford enjoyed an 8-for-13 performance from the arc. JD Davison added 18 points. Keon Ellis had 13 and Noah Gurley 10. Alabama shot 60 percent from the floor and 63.6 percent from the 3-point line.
Still, it was guard Jahvon Quinerly, who scored nine points and dished out eight assists, who really hurt Ole Miss, Davis said.
"Their guards were just too good for us tonight," Davis said. "We were up 11 at one time but we couldn't guard them, couldn't keep them out of the paint or do anything with Quinerly.
"That's one thing we've done. We've competed like heck on the defensive end during this stretch. Tonight, we didn't. ...We tried zone. We tried 13. We tried man. We tried switching. We tried edging. We tried it all tonight."
Jarkel Joiner was terrific for Ole Miss, scoring a game-high 33 points, tying Vanderbilt's Scottie Pippen Jr. for the most points by a single player in an SEC game this season. Joiner was 12-for-20 from the floor and 6-for-10 from the 3-point line. Matthew Murrell had 15 points for the Rebels and Nysier Brooks added 10.
"It's frustrating but there are good guards all around this league," Joiner said when asked about the emotions attached with not being able to stop Alabama's backcourt. "That's why I feel the SEC is the best league in the country. Good guards make tough shots. We have to crowd the ball better. We made some tough shots today too."
Ole Miss travels to Missouri (9-14, 3-7) on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Tigers blew out the Rebels by 26 points in Oxford earlier this season.