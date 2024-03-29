OXFORD | Riley Maddox put on an ace-like effort for Ole Miss on Friday.

His teammates didn’t match the performance.

Maddox, in his first career weekend start, allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings, but three unearned led to Kentucky’s 5-3 win to start the series. The two teams continue at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Ole Miss has lost four of their last five SEC games and are 18-9 overall and 3-4 in the league. Kentucky is 22-4 and 6-1.

Kentucky’s first four runs came on a throwing error on Luke Hill, an error on Jackson Ross who failed to catch a ball at first base, a wild pitch and passed ball. In all, Ole Miss had two wild pitches and three passed balls.

“It was good after being a little nervous for my first SEC start,” Maddox said. “I thought I could have made a few more pitches there, and I saw our defense make some uncanny plays, and they usually make those plays. You have to get through that and get off the field. We didn’t do that.”

The scoring was inconsistent on what was a wild pitch versus a passed ball, but either way those, combined with the errors, were a death knell. Freshman Campbell Smithwick was in the game for four of the five, and Eli Berch entered in the seventh inning.

“We just got to get better (at catcher),” Mike Bianco said.

Maddox struck out four, walked two and scattered three hits. He was at 67 pitches through five innings and finished with 87 pitches, 52 strikes. He retired eight in a row from the third to the fifth innings.

The right-hander has gone at least five innings in four straight starts, striking out 21 with four walks in that span.

“(Maddox) was good and sharp,” Bianco said. “He handled it, and he was excellent. He’ll kick himself, but we didn’t make plays behind him. That’s frustrating… Tough to win any game with three unearned runs.”

Mason Nichols allowed a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Ole Miss scored a run in the third on a throwing error, and Ethan Lege hit a two-run home run in the sixth to cut it to 4-3 at the time.

The Rebels were 1-for-16 with runners on base and 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They also failed on the two chances to score a runner from third with fewer than two outs.

Luke Hill missed tying it in the ninth by a few feet. With a runner on, he hit a fly ball that Kentucky right fielder James McCoy caught at the warning track.

The Rebels loaded the bases after that with one out, but Lege flew out and Ethan Groff grounded out. Ole Miss left 11 on base for the game.

“I thought their guy was terrific, and we didn’t barrel many balls,” Bianco said. “He was ahead a lot. We got beat by some fastballs, and sometimes it’s the pitcher. We didn’t have a lot of opportunities.”

Groff was the lone Rebels with multiple hits. He had a single and a double.

Kentucky was even worse situationally on offense but took advantage of Ole Miss’ miscues. The Wildcats were 0-for-10 with runners on base and also 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Mitch Murrell threw two scoreless innings to give the Rebels a chance. He also threw two scoreless innings on Tuesday against Austin Peay.