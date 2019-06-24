OXFORD -- Robby Ashford has decisions to make in the coming months.

He made the first one Monday.

Ashford, a two-sport star from Hoover, Alabama, committed to Ole Miss, choosing the Rebels from some 20 offers.

Ashford, a four-star ranked as the nation's No. 12 dual-threat quarterback, let the Ole Miss staff know on his return visit to campus Friday and announced in via Twitter on Monday. He's expected to try to play both football and baseball in Oxford.

Ashford completed 148 of 269 passes for 2,542 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions last year, while also running 100 times for 623 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Ashford also hit .313 with two homers, 27 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 41 games this spring for Hoover.

"He's a superb athlete," Hoover football coach Josh Niblett told al.com. "He has a lot of skill sets -- skill sets that Major League scouts are looking for and skill sets college football coaches are looking for. The game has evolved. He fits the way the game has evolved, and that's going to give him some great opportunities."

Ashford said he hasn't decided what he will do about his baseball future. Realistically, he won't know until next spring.

Ashford said he plans to play football and baseball in college.

“Baseball coaches and football coaches have been talking together," Ashford told al.com. "They’ve all said they can’t wait for me to throw TDs and hit home runs, and they’ve talked about how they like two-sport guys....What if I get drafted really high? We'll see how that goes.

"I would say baseball is my first love, but football comes naturally, and I'm a guy, I like the emotion in football and just the factor of the emotion of it. Baseball has always been my first love. It was the first thing I picked up, so I've loved baseball my whole life."

Ashford is Ole Miss' second commitment of the weekend. The Rebels landed Tupelo, Mississippi, wide receiver Jaycob Horn, the son of former NFL standout Joe Horn, midday Friday.