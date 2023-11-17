OXFORD — Ole Miss used suffocating defense and some clutch offense to send fans home happy from Friday’s Throwback Game at Tad Smith Coliseum.

Jaylen Murray’s 3-pointer with 1:02 gave the Rebels a lead. Jaemyn Brakefield’s free throw with 9.2 seconds left provided the final margin as Ole Miss held on for a 70-67 win over Sam Houston State.

Ole Miss improved to 4-0 under first-year coach Chris Beard. Sam Houston State fell to 1-3.

It was Ole Miss’ first game in Tad Smith Coliseum since December 2015, when the Rebels held off Troy.

A week-plus later, the Rebels opened The Pavilion at Ole Miss, and the Tad Pad was relegated to serving as an office, a place for cheerleaders and the Rebelettes to practice and a walking track for locals.

It was Beard’s idea to embrace the program’s former home and Ole Miss has said it plans to host a game per season in the arena, one built in the 1960s.

On Friday, Ole Miss honored former coach Rob Evans, who led the Rebels from 1992 to 1998, twice taking the program to the NCAA Tournament. Evans was recognized in pregame ceremonies and then honored at mid-court, along with many of his former Ole Miss players, at halftime.

“This will be a night I’ll never forget,” Beard said. “To me this was an unbelievable night where we all saw what a home-court advantage can do in Oxford, Mississippi. The crowd willed us to this game in a lot of ways.”

Ole Miss built a five-point lead midway through the second half, disrupting the Bearkats with defensive pressure. However, Sam Houston State fought back, tying the game with 9:09 and setting up a final stanza that went back and forth to the final minutes.

Sam Houston State led by as many as five points late, taking a 63-58 lead on Lamar Wilkerson’s with 4:14 left.

Four free throws from Flanigan, followed by one from TJ Caldwell, tied the score at 63-63 with 2:53 left. A conventional 3-point play by Brakefield gave Ole Miss a 66-63 lead with 2:09 remaining.

The Bearkats didn’t go away. Instead, Barnes made a pair of free throws and then Sam Houston forced a turnover with led to Damon Nicholas Jr.’s layup with 1:23 left, giving the visitors a 67-66 lead.

Murray’s 3-pointer gave Ole Miss the lead for good but it was defense and hustle that allowed the Rebels to hold on. The Rebels forced a missed 3-pointer from Davon Barnes with 38.7 seconds remaining. The Rebels’ ensuing possession ended with a missed 3-pointer by Brakefield, but Flanigan beat Nicholas to the rebound and earned a trip to the free throw line.