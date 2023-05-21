Ole Miss continued its in-state recruiting momentum for the 2024 class on Sunday night, landing a commitment from Rivals250 defensive tackle Kamron Beavers.

Beavers, a 6-foot-4, 323-pounder from Bay Springs, Miss., chose Ole Miss over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Louisville, Miami, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, among others.

"Kamron Beavers is a dominant player in the trenches, as he plays both sides of the ball on the high school level," Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson said. "He uses his frame and brute strength to overpower his opponents and flashes intriguing upside that suggests he hasn’t scratched the surface of his full potential."

Beavers is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 player in Mississippi, the No. 9 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 202 overall player in the 2024 class. Patterson recently wrote that Beavers was "a bit under the radar in comparison to many of his peers. However, his film flashes high upside in the trenches at defensive tackle."

Beavers is the eighth player to commit to Ole Miss' 2024 class. All but one, Arizona quarterback Demond Williams, is from Mississippi.