Ole Miss continued its recruiting momentum Saturday, landing a commitment from Coahoma (Miss.) Community College wide receiver Marquis Willis.

Willis, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound Atlanta native, is the younger brother of Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis. He will play this fall at Coahoma and then report to Ole Miss in December.

Willis caught 20 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns in six games last season at Coahoma. He was a three-star prospect out of Roswell High School.