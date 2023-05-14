Ole Miss continued its roster rebuild under first-year coach Chris Beard on Sunday, getting a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer portal center Moussa Cisse.

The 7-foot-1, 216-pound Cisse began his college career at Memphis before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he's played the last two seasons. The Conakry, Guinea, product has two seasons of eligibility remaining, though he may have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Last season, Cisse played in 32 of the Cowboys' games, starting 20. He averaged 8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, playing an average of 22.6 minutes per contest. In 2021-22, Cisse averaged 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for Oklahoma State. In his one season at Memphis, Cisse averaged 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds. Over his college career, Cisse has blocked 1.8 shots per game.

Cisse was the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year during his first season at Oklahoma State in 2021-22.

For his career, Cisse is shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from the free throw line.

Cisse drew interest from multiple programs, including UCF, Cincinnati, Kansas State, LSU, UCLA, TCU, Memphis, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Cisse was rated as a five-star, top-25 national player by the majority of recruiting services as a member of the 2020 cycle. He attended the Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis.

Cisse is the fourth transfer portal acquisition for Ole Miss, joining former Georgetown guard Brandon Murray, former Arizona State guard Austin Nunez, and former Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp.