Ole Miss continued to add some depth to its offensive line Monday, landing a commitment from former Wyoming offensive tackle Mana Taimani.

Taimani, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder from Pittsburg, Calif., most recently played at Diablo Valley College.

He chose Ole Miss after a weekend visit. He also visited Oklahoma State and had offers from Auburn and UNLV, possibly among others.

Attempts to reach Taimani Monday were unsuccessful. Ole Miss began the spring semester Monday.

Taimani signed with Wyoming out of Clayton Valley Charter High School in California in December 2019 and did not appear in game action in 2020. He was a backup tackle for the Cowboys in 2021 before transferring to Diablo Valley. The former two-star recruit chose Wyoming over San Jose State, Portland State and Sacramento State.

Taimani joins fellow transfer portal additions Victor Curne (Washington) and Quincy McGee (UAB) on an Ole Miss offensive line that returns four starters from the 2022 season.

Taimani has three seasons of eligibility remaining.