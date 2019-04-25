OXFORD – Behind a two-armed shutout thrown by pitchers Molly Jacobsen and Ava Tillman, the ninth-ranked Ole Miss softball squad defeated Southern Mississippi, 3-0, Wednesday to improve its overall record to 34-12.

“They did a really good job of handling business” Ole Miss coach Mike Smith said. “It was one of those trap-type games when you have a good, top-100 team coming in.”

The starter, Jacobsen, threw three innings as scheduled and struck out four batters before giving way to Tillman, who tallied two strikeouts in the final four innings.

“We had a plan with Molly,” Smith said. “We were probably going to give her a 50-ish pitch count. I think she ended up somewhere around 60-something.”

Tillman, who has won each of her last seven decisions, improved her earned run average to 2.26. That’s still last on a Rebel staff that holds a total team ERA of 2.02.

“With the last few outings that Ava has had, she has had some really quality innings” Smith said. “In the back of the coach’s mind he’s thinking, ‘Okay, if somebody may be struggling, let’s get Ava in there to save somebody else.’"

After pitching 26 innings thus far through April and only allowing seven runs, Tillman said she feels she is ready to contribute whenever called upon in the final six regular season games.

“I think it has helped my confidence a lot” the sophomore right-hander said about her recent success. “I think that I’m confident in my team, also, knowing that every time I’m called on, I have a whole defense behind me who is backing me up.”