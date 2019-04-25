Rebels continue to roll, set for series with Vols
OXFORD – Behind a two-armed shutout thrown by pitchers Molly Jacobsen and Ava Tillman, the ninth-ranked Ole Miss softball squad defeated Southern Mississippi, 3-0, Wednesday to improve its overall record to 34-12.
“They did a really good job of handling business” Ole Miss coach Mike Smith said. “It was one of those trap-type games when you have a good, top-100 team coming in.”
The starter, Jacobsen, threw three innings as scheduled and struck out four batters before giving way to Tillman, who tallied two strikeouts in the final four innings.
“We had a plan with Molly,” Smith said. “We were probably going to give her a 50-ish pitch count. I think she ended up somewhere around 60-something.”
Tillman, who has won each of her last seven decisions, improved her earned run average to 2.26. That’s still last on a Rebel staff that holds a total team ERA of 2.02.
“With the last few outings that Ava has had, she has had some really quality innings” Smith said. “In the back of the coach’s mind he’s thinking, ‘Okay, if somebody may be struggling, let’s get Ava in there to save somebody else.’"
After pitching 26 innings thus far through April and only allowing seven runs, Tillman said she feels she is ready to contribute whenever called upon in the final six regular season games.
“I think it has helped my confidence a lot” the sophomore right-hander said about her recent success. “I think that I’m confident in my team, also, knowing that every time I’m called on, I have a whole defense behind me who is backing me up.”
That feeling when you win the last midweek of the year 😆 @OleMissSoftball #WAOM pic.twitter.com/CeAuQIJ6Kr— OMSP (@OleMissVideo) April 25, 2019
Where Do the Rebels Stand?
After defeating Mississippi State in Starkville this past weekend 2-1, Ole Miss now owns a program-record five SEC series victories and it is the only team in the league not to lose a conference set this season. The Rebels hold the third-best record in the SEC at 11-6.
Here are the SEC Standings for Reference:
Ranking (Softball America) |Team | SEC | Overall
#4 | Alabama | 14-4 | 46-4
#8 | LSU | 14-7 | 38-11
#9 | Ole Miss | 11-6 | 34-12
#10 | Tennessee | 11-7 | 36-10
#17 | Kentucky | 12-9 | 30-18
NR | Missouri | 10-8 | 29-18
#13 | Florida | 9-9 | 37-12
#22 | Auburn | 9-9 | 34-13
#21 | Arkansas | 8-10 | 34-15
#15 | S. Carolina | 7-10 | 34-12
#20 | Georgia | 7-11 | 34-15
NR | Miss. State | 4-14 | 27-19
NR | Texas A&M | 3-15 | 25-21
*Standings Include Games Through Wednesday April 24th
The Rebels host No. 10 Tennessee this weekend and meet No. 20 Georgia next weekend.
How About the Postseason?
As the postseason awaits for most SEC teams, coaches realize that more than the numbers are considered when deciding on regional host sites. Not only is it the RPI, where Ole Miss is currently No. 14, but it’s also a culmination of how the team has performed from start to finish plus their overall strength of schedule. Luckily for the Rebels, they do not have a “bad” RPI loss to hamper their resume and, with the victory Wednesday evening, they won’t have any such losses going into selection day following the SEC tournament.
“It’s all about your opponents and where you play them and your players opponents” Smith said. “It’s this whole mathematical thing, but, honestly it’s really just us taking care of ourselves. We win ballgames, I let the rest of the mathematical stuff take care of itself. If the committee decides our body of works deserves us a top-16 seed, then so be it.”
Ole Miss opens its series with Tennessee Friday at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
“I’m looking forward to this weekend. I know the girls are” Smith said. “We’re in a good place where we control our own destiny and that’s really where you want it.”