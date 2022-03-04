Rebels defeat Florida, advance to SEC tourney semifinals

Ole Miss began its first of two postseason runs with a 70-60 win over Florida on Friday afternoon. Shakira Austin was dominant for the Lady Rebels in the win with 27 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and four assists. The win moved Ole Miss to 23-7 for the season and will give the Rebels their first trip to the SEC Tournament semifinals since their 1993 season.

Ole Miss took a one point lead early in the first quarter and led for the remainder of the contest. Defense was the story of the day for Ole Miss. They forced 14 Florida turnovers and held them to 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

“Just grateful for the win today,” Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “We have a lot of new faces. I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought Shakira understood what she needed to do for us to advance. I thought we were able to get some rust off but we’re going to have to play better tomorrow in order to play on Sunday.”

Ole Miss led by as many as 11 in the second half but just couldn’t quite put the Gators away until late in the fourth quarter. Florida cut the Ole Miss lead to four on two separate occasions, but the Lady Rebels found a way to fend off the Gators.

“We’ve fallen some,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Our loss at Mississippi State really allowed us to look at each other and own some truths. I thought as a leader that I didn’t do the best job managing the group as far as the success that we were having, and we started to lose our identity.”

McPhee-McCuin and her team had a heart to heart talk after the Mississippi State loss, and since that point the Lady Rebels have won five of their last six games. McPhee-McCuin believes that her team has refocused and has become the best version of themselves just in time for their third matchup with the top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

“We had a heart to heart about it and since then we’ve been on a roll,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We feel good about that but we’ve learned a lot of lessons. Even the Belmont game in the first game of the season. After that, our players understood that no matter how much hype surrounds Ole Miss women’s basketball, that we’re going to have to go and earn a win.”

Ole Miss will hope that some of those lessons came from their first two matchups with South Carolina. The Lady Rebels lost both matchups in the regular season, the first being a 69-40 blowout in Columbia, and the latter being a highly competitive 71-57 loss in Oxford.

“We know that we have to play better tomorrow versus South Carolina,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We know that they’re the number one team in the nation. We also know that this is a great stage and a great opportunity for us to show off and perform.”

Ole Miss will face South Carolina in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on ESPNU.