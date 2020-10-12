RebelGrove - Rebels' defense focusing on assignments moving forward

OXFORD — As Saturday night unfolded, as Ole Miss’ defense bent and broke repeatedly, confidence was shattered.

Ole Miss gave up more than 700 yards of total offense in a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama, two weeks after Florida shredded the Rebels through the air and one week after Kentucky put up 408 yards on the ground.

"Confidence is very fragile,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “No matter who you are. The best quarterbacks in the world get hit around in Super Bowls and we've seen them play bad. I've always said that. When you're in a run like this where we're struggling in that phase of the game, it's hard. We're playing some great players. A lot of first round picks we're trying to cover there. It usually takes a game or a part of a game to play well and get that back. Hopefully that happens this week. Every week is a new week. Every game is a new life. What you've done before never matters. Never has.

“Whether you're Elijah Moore and leading the country in receptions, that has nothing to do with Saturday. Or whether you've given up a ton of yards, it's all new. That's why they play the games. That's why people think games are going to be one way and they're completely different. You have to show up. I look for us to play much better this week on defense."

MoMo Sanogo agrees. The Ole Miss linebacker said it’s easy to diagnose what’s going on with the Rebels’ defense. Fixing it, however, is going to take discipline. Sanogo compared Ole Miss’ defense to a puzzle. Repeatedly this season, pieces have been missing, leading to a others trying to do more than their own job.

“We need to respond correctly and handle that puzzle piece and get that puzzle piece back in place rather than somebody trying to go fill that puzzle piece when they don’t fit in that one and then theirs in open and it’s a trickle effect,” Sanogo said. “Trust the system. Trust the process. Do your job and when mistakes happen, continue to do your job.

“It’s been a little bit of lapses of mental focus. We need to be completely focused, locked in our specific job every place and go win our one-on-one matchups.”