RebelGrove - Rebels' defense focusing on assignments moving forward

Rebels' defense focusing on assignments moving forward
OXFORD — As Saturday night unfolded, as Ole Miss’ defense bent and broke repeatedly, confidence was shattered.
Ole Miss gave up more than 700 yards of total offense in a 63-48 loss to No. 2 Alabama, two weeks after Florida shredded the Rebels through the air and one week after Kentucky put up 408 yards on the ground.
"Confidence is very fragile,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “No matter who you are. The best quarterbacks in the world get hit around in Super Bowls and we've seen them play bad. I've always said that. When you're in a run like this where we're struggling in that phase of the game, it's hard. We're playing some great players. A lot of first round picks we're trying to cover there. It usually takes a game or a part of a game to play well and get that back. Hopefully that happens this week. Every week is a new week. Every game is a new life. What you've done before never matters. Never has.
“Whether you're Elijah Moore and leading the country in receptions, that has nothing to do with Saturday. Or whether you've given up a ton of yards, it's all new. That's why they play the games. That's why people think games are going to be one way and they're completely different. You have to show up. I look for us to play much better this week on defense."
MoMo Sanogo agrees. The Ole Miss linebacker said it’s easy to diagnose what’s going on with the Rebels’ defense. Fixing it, however, is going to take discipline. Sanogo compared Ole Miss’ defense to a puzzle. Repeatedly this season, pieces have been missing, leading to a others trying to do more than their own job.
“We need to respond correctly and handle that puzzle piece and get that puzzle piece back in place rather than somebody trying to go fill that puzzle piece when they don’t fit in that one and then theirs in open and it’s a trickle effect,” Sanogo said. “Trust the system. Trust the process. Do your job and when mistakes happen, continue to do your job.
“It’s been a little bit of lapses of mental focus. We need to be completely focused, locked in our specific job every place and go win our one-on-one matchups.”
The Rebels haven’t tackled well, either. Often, Ole Miss has been in position to make a stop, only to miss a tackle and keep an opponent’s drive alive.
“We do tackling on Tuesdays and even part of our service period, which I don't think many people do,” Kiffin said. “We just have to continue to work on that. I think in general, we're seeing defenses struggle around the country and especially in the SEC. I don't know if that's a product of missing spring ball and that's more important for defense than offense. But I've heard a lot of defensive coaches saying they're struggling and just read something about how many SEC teams are in the bottom half of defensive rankings. Usually, the SEC is extremely hard to move the ball, especially to run the ball."
The failures have shaken confidence, though Sanogo believes that’s a commodity the Rebels can restore. Against Alabama, even though Ole Miss had allowed 21 points, the defense felt it could shore up some areas of concern and improve. Instead, the entire second half was a disaster.
“I don’t know whether it was lack of confidence or too much confidence put on the offense but we didn’t come out how we came out in the first half,” Sanogo said. “That’s on us as players.
“I feel like we’re plays away from that confidence going through the roof. If we’re making those plays and doing our jobs, that confidence comes.”
Ole Miss (1-2) travels to Arkansas (1-2) Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) in what is a critical swing game for both teams. The Hogs are much improved from past seasons, and after posting a win at Mississippi State and losing a controversial two-point game at Auburn, they’re playing with renewed enthusiasm under first-year coach Sam Pittman.
Sanogo knows the Rebels will be tested, and he is aware Ole Miss has reached a critical juncture on its schedule.
“I think it’s very important,” Sanogo said. “We fully trust our offense to go out there and do what they do. That’s never an issue in our minds. Now it’s time to go against a good team, a good offense that put Auburn up against the ropes and make a statement defensively. That’s going to take everybody being 100 percent focused and being locked in every single day.”