OXFORD – When Ole Miss’s starting middle linebacker, MoMo Sanogo, fell to the grass writhing in pain with an apparent ankle injury against Arkansas, the Rebels lost one of their most important defensive leaders.

They also lost some 10 tackles per game from a season ago.

“MoMo, it's heartbreaking,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said following the 31-17 victory. “I don't have the exact (prognosis), but he's going to be out for a while. It's an ankle. When we get the x-rays back and all that, we'll know. But I really liked the team coming off the sidelines and saying 'Hey, we're going to play for you.' My heart goes out to him because he has put a lot into this. He’s one of our leaders.”

Without Sanogo, the Rebel defensive front still created solid pressure on both Arkansas quarterbacks and finished with 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks.

“We were really working on it,” Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre said. “We were also working on getting more pressure out of our odd front and so we were able to do a few things where we moved them and were able to let them rush a little bit off a certain down and distances or tendencies or calls to try to get a little bit more pressure out of that front.”

Not only was Ole Miss getting in the backfield at a consistent rate, but they were also presenting a stout defensive front against what is a formidable group of Arkansas running backs.

“We really were concentrated on stopping the run,” MacIntyre said. “Boyd is a really excellent runner and we never really let him get started.”

Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 119 yards on seven carries last year against the Rebels prior to injury, was held to just 67 yards on 12 carries. Arkansas rushed for just 61 yards, an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.

“That was a huge deal for us,” Luke said. “A big emphasis all week was trying to stop the run. I thought they did a good job. We had a good game plan and I though the kids executed that game plan.”

Arkansas’s lone touchdown against the Ole Miss defense came with 2:06 to go in the contest on a six-yard pass from Nick Starkel to Koilan Jackson.

“You don’t want to give up a cheap one late,” Luke said. “The thing was whenever they were making plays there were people right there. We just got to make it on the deep balls.”

Ole Miss inside linebacker Jacquez Jones paced the defense with nine total tackles while senior cornerback Myles Hartsfield added six of his own. As a group, the Rebel defense finished the evening with a forced fumble and two turnovers on downs.

Ole Miss plays host to Southeastern Louisiana Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.