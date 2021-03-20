RebelGrove - Rebels do enough with many opportunities in win over Auburn

OXFORD | Mike Bianco decided to take the win and go home in a happy mood.

There were plenty of positives from the 6-5 victory over Auburn that gives Ole Miss a sweep opportunity at 1:30 Sunday to start SEC play.

The Rebels (15-4, 2-0) scored six runs the first three innings — one in the first, two in the second and three in the third — before a frustrating range of innings where opportunities didn’t equate to any insurance.

Auburn (11-7, 0-2) hit three home runs and closed the gap to one run in the seventh before Tyler Myers and Taylor Broadway each pitched a scoreless inning to finish it off. Drew McDaniel was solid again, giving up two runs in five innings as a fill-in for Doug Nikhazy, who remains out with a chest strain.

It’s Ole Miss’ 11th straight win over the Tigers in Oxford, but it tightened up because of the Rebels’ inability to capitalize on baserunners. Ole Miss was 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position and 6-for-24 with runners on base.

“How much do you want to be in a good mood,” Bianco said. “I thought today our approach was much better. Our at-bats were much better. We did really well except the category which may be the most important category — the timely hit.

“We didn’t do that today. If we’d gotten just two more hits, I think the game is totally different and we have double digit runs. We left 13 on and I hate that stat because we could score 25 and leave 13 on so it’s misleading, but our stats with runners on… we were poor today, and that’s why we got six runs.”

Ole Miss had scored five combined runs in the previous 26 innings prior to the early onslaught Saturday. UM is 7-1 in one-run games this season.

The Rebels had 10 hits and walked eight times but left 11 runners on between the fourth and eighth innings including the bases loaded twice in that span.

Kevin Graham had three hits and reached base four times. Calvin Harris, who hit the game-winning home run on Friday, had three RBIs in his start at designated hitter.

“But as poor as we were, we got six runs,” Bianco said. “After how we swung it the past two days, we were pretty good offensively. Collectively 1-through-9 we put at-bats together.”

Ole Miss entered the weekend hitting .288 with runners in scoring position, ninth in the SEC, and .293 with runners on bases, 10th in the SEC.

McDaniel gave up single runs in the first and third innings before putting up two shutout frames to end his day and leave with the Rebels up 6-2. The sophomore threw a career-high 103 pitches with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Myers got the final out of the seventh and held Auburn scoreless in the eighth. In his first season after Tommy John recovery, Myers has given up one run in 9.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Auburn came into the series hitting .339 against right-handed pitching, the best in the SEC, and Ole Miss right-handers have held the Tigers to 15-for-68 (.220) on the weekend.