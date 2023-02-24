The first night without Hunter Elliott didn’t go well.

That includes on the mound, but it was with the offense, also.

Maryland dominated Ole Miss, 9-2, in the series opener on Friday at Swayze Field. The Terrapins out-hit the Rebels, 13 to six, and used a five-run seventh inning to blow the game open. The series continues at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rebels fell to 4-1 on the season while Maryland is now 3-2.

Jack Dougherty, starting in place of Elliott, allowed six hits and three runs in four innings. The junior struck out three and walked two. Both walks came in the second inning, with the first setting up a sacrifice fly. Maryland had back to back singles to start the inning.

Dougherty threw 79 pitches, 51 strikes and now has a 4.26 ERA. Home plate umpire Blake Carr had a tight strike zone, and Maryland did a good job not swinging at pitches close to the edges.

The Terps separated from Ole Miss with a grand slam in the seventh inning. Maryland started with a single and a double off Mitch Murrell, and Jordan Vera walked the first batter he faced. Ian Petrutz followed with a home run.

Brayden Jones and Cole Ketchum threw 1.2 innings and one inning of scoreless relief, respectively.

While Maryland chipped away and then exploded on Ole Miss pitching, the Rebels had no answer for Terrapin starter Jason Savacool. The sinker-ball right-hander allowed five hits and two runs — one earned — in seven innings. Savacool struck out nine without a walk and forced eight ground outs. He threw 68 strikes out of 102 pitches.

Ole Miss swung over and through the sinker and struggled with the changeup to left-handers. Seventeen of the 26 batters Savacool faced struck out or grounded out.

Calvin Harris and Anthony Calarco each had two hits for Ole Miss. They each scored a run, and Calarco had the Rebels’ lone RBI. He also doubled for Ole Miss’ only extra base hit and was of only three Rebels to not strike out. Calarco is 6-for-13 against Maryland the last two seasons.

Bianco said Hunter Elliott will see doctors “out of state” on Tuesday and Wednesday for in-person evaluations of his left elbow. Elliott had an MRI on Monday and hasn’t picked up a baseball since then.