MEMPHIS | Ole Miss amassed only 173 yards of total offense and dropped their 2019 season opener to Memphis, 15-10.

“Obviously very disappointed,” head coach Matt Luke said following the loss. “I just told the team in the locker room that it is a long season. On defense, I thought there was some bright spots there for sure. Offensively, we really struggled the first half. Got a little better the second half but with those young guys we got to go back, watch the film and grow up in a hurry.”

Ole Miss had only 42 yards in the first half and Memphis iced the game with a closing 14-play drive that lasted the final 6:21 to run out the clock.

“They (Memphis) did some movement and some stuff up front,” said offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. “We just didn’t execute well and there’s a lot of things we need to get corrected.”

Ole Miss’ 10 total points all came in the third quarter from a Scottie Phillips one-yard score and a Luke Logan red-zone field goal. Quarterback Matt Corral finished off his day without much of a positive impact as he completed 9 of 19 passes for 93 yards.

Still, the Rebel defense kept Memphis within arm’s reach for most of the game forcing a bevy of 3-and-outs and adhering to a “bend don’t break” mentality for most of the second half.

“The team I watched on film last year I don’t think would have kept battling,” defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre said. “I thought the kids played really hard. I should have done a better job on the last drive, make a couple better calls to try and get us out of there and give us a chance to go score and win the game. But I thought, overall, the defensive front played really stout and tough.”

Macintyre’s 3-4 scheme continued to give the ball back to the Ole Miss offense despite Memphis having nearly double the time of possession. Inside linebacker transfer Lakia Henry led Ole Miss with 7 total tackles, all of which were unassisted.

"I feel like we can be the best defense in the nation if we just continue to get better every day," Henry said following the game.

Keidron Smith and Josiah Coatney also totaled 7 tackles each and were followed by Ryder Anderson and John Haynes who both had 6. Senior defensive tackle Benito Jones picked off Memphis quarterback Brady White at the beginning of the third period accounting for the lone turnover Ole Miss created.

Other Notes:

The starting offensive line included tackle Alex Givens, who is still recovering from back surgery. Given rotated throughout the game with Bryce Mathews to try and limit his number of snaps.

Braylon Sanders, according to Matt Luke, sustained a hamstring injury early in the game and could not return to play.

Newcomers Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner combined for one total yard on the ground on five rushes while Scottie Phillips ran the ball 19 times for a total of 62 yards and a touchdown.