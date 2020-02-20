Despite committing to the Florida Gators back in November over overtures from programs like LSU and Penn State and waiting a few weeks after National Signing Day, four-star safety Marc Britt’s official visit to Oxford was enough to put Ole Miss over the top and flip his commitment once again. The Miami Christian School product flipped from Miami to Florida on that day a few months ago, but now he is flipping once again and signing with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. The nation’s No. 22 safety took an official visit to Oxford at the end of January and it was obviously enough to sway his mind to switch allegiances from Gator to Rebel. Britt, who attended Carol City High School as a junior, transferred to Miami Christian for his senior season, where he played both ways for the Victors.

Britt chose the Rebels over notable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Penn State, Syracuse, and Wake Forest among others. As a senior, Britt finished the year with 1,352 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He was also a First Team All-Dade County selection. Britt joins fellow Florida natives Henry Parrish and Derek Bermudez in the 2020 class.



Berry's take: The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder played both ways in high school but he will most likely have to decide on one when he arrives in Oxford. But, until then, if I’m Ole Miss, I don’t worry about that. Let him get to campus and work with both groups and see which one he picks up best. Britt is explosive enough to play receiver and he also has great instincts and length that would come in handy if he were to play in the secondary.

Once it’s up there it’s mine 💯 pic.twitter.com/s7AcUa1fYR — Marc Britt(P6) (@marcbritt_P6) January 12, 2020

His exceptional ability to elevate and make plays on both sides give him a real shot at playing either or for the Rebels but I like him as a safety. It’s a lot harder to find length and explosiveness on the defensive end in my opinion so I think defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and secondary coach Terrell Buckley need to utilize his skill set for the Landsharks. That’s not to say it would be a bad thing if he were to end up on the offensive end, though. Britt is a game-changer wherever he lines up.