OXFORD | Mike Bianco often mentions the baseball gods. Ole Miss, on Wednesday, got some help from them in multiple ways.

Ole Miss won a game because of a baseball weather rule, somewhat saved its beleaguered bullpen and got positive injury news on one of its best players. It was one of those days.

The Rebels beat Louisiana Tech, 4-3, as inclement weather forced the premature ending after a day that lasted more than two hours. The two teams split the midweek series after the Bulldogs won, 6-5 on Tuesday.

Louisiana Tech scored two runs in the top of the seventh and was still batting with two outs when the first lightning strike, at 5:34 p.m., happened within 10 miles of Swayze Field.

There’s a 30-minute delay for each lightning strike, and that continued through the final extended lightning delay at 7:45 p.m. Shortly thereafter, as the rain intensified into a thunderstorm that lasted all night in the Oxford area, the game was called.

Since both teams didn’t get to bat in the final inning prior to the delay, the game reverts back to the last completed full inning. Ole Miss (7-2) led 4-3 after the sixth. Nothing from that point counts in the official box score.

“Unfortunately it happens in baseball,” Mike Bianco said. “Weather comes into play more so than other sports, and here in the South you do the best you can. We moved the game up got the kids out of school earlier. We thought we’d have a big enough window, but unfortunately lightning got us. We didn’t get delayed because of rain.”

Tech led 3-0 after the top of the fourth, but Ole Miss’ Kemp Alderman led off the bottom half with a solo home run, and Peyton Chatagnier shot a two-out, two-RBI single into right field to tie the game. Ethan Gross started the fifth with a home run, which was the eventual winning run.

Louisiana Tech coach Lane Burroughs was frustrated after the game because the tarp wasn’t on the field during the delay, but lightning, not rain, was the reason for the stoppage. Swayze Field was playable until the hours-long storm set in around 8 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m. but was moved up to 3 p.m.

The weather situation saved Ole Miss from a deficit on the scoreboard but also from 2.1 innings it would have had to finish on the mound. The Rebel bullpen is short-staffed because of injuries and in the middle of eight games in 10 days.

Ole Miss faces Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska in Minneapolis this weekend, as part of the Cambria College Classic.

Starter Jordan Vera threw 3.1 innings and allowed two runs. Sam Tookoian allowed a run in 1.2 innings, and Brayden Jones got the win with a scoreless sixth inning. Mitch Murrell was pitching in the seventh when the delay occurred.