RebelGrove - Rebels get big points in small package with Ruffin

"I'm taking my talents to the University of Mississippi," Ruffin said in an Instagram post Wednesday. "Hotty Toddy."

Ruffin committed to Ole Miss Wednesday, choosing the Rebels over a plethora of Power-5 offers. He's the start to the 2021 recruiting class Kermit Davis and the Rebels' staff was hoping for, and he should bring plenty of offensive highlights with him when he matriculates to Oxford.

People who have watched Ruffin develop over the years expect him to have an immediate impact at the college level.

"I love the fit and the abilities that Ruffin brings to the floor," Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Corey Evans said. "He’s smaller, yes, but he’s an explosive guard that can go and get a bucket with the best of them. He’s fearless and competes each time out. I love his toughness and consistency that he goes about playing the game.

"He will need the right role to enhance his abilities to the greatest extent, but the talent and production is firmly in tow with. He could be an Ole Miss leading scorer in due time."

"Daeshun isn't the biggest guard, but he's fearless and plays with an attitude like he's the biggest dude in any room he enters," Rivals.com national basketball analyst Eric Bossi said. "He's a scoring point guard who loves to put pressure on the rim and attack holes in the defense. From deep he is a willing, but streaky shooter."

Bossi said Ruffin reminds him of some Ole Miss guards from the recent past.

"With guys like Ruffin you have to live with them being a bit more of a high volume shooter than high percentage guy or traditional playmaker," Bossi said. "He's in the mold of a Chris Warren or Stefan Moody type if you want to compare to Ole Miss players in the past.

"He's one of the best from the state, he's got toughness and he wants to apply pressure and make plays. Those are the types of guys that Kermit Davis wants to roll with."

Ruffin is ranked as the No. 53 prospect nationally by Rivals.com. He is ranked as the No. 8 point guard in the 2021 recruiting class. Ruffin originally committed to Auburn before reopening his recruitment last summer.

He will arrive at Ole Miss with the point guard position basically vacant. Three-year starter Devontae Shuler will be a senior this season, and while there are other players on the Ole Miss roster -- Jarkell Joiner and Matthew Murrell, in particular -- who could fill that role, the job is Ruffin's to lose when he gets to Oxford next summer.