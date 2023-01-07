Ole Miss led at Mississippi State Saturday afternoon, building a seven-point second-half lead.

Then things unraveled.

Mississippi State outscored Ole Miss, 23-13, in the final nine minutes Saturday en route to a 64-54 win at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Mississippi State improved to 12-3 overall and 1-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss, meanwhile, lost for the fifth time in its last seven games and dropped to 8-7 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

"Give Mississippi State credit,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “It hurts my soul to say it, but they just absolutely out-toughed us the last 12 minutes.”

Myles Burns’ two free throws with 12:43 left gave Ole Miss a 38-31 lead. That advantage didn’t last two minutes.

Still, Matthew Murrell’s 3-pointer with 10:33 left gave Ole Miss a 41-39 lead. However, Mississippi State took the lead for good on Eric Reed Jr.’s layup with 8:35 left and then basically dominated the final quarter of the contest.

“We’re disappointed,” Davis said. “Our young guys need to grow up and our older guys need to get tougher. We’ve got Auburn coming up. I just apologize to our fanbase for not playing tougher.”

Murrell led Ole Miss with 19 points. However, Murrell, who was 7-for-16 from the floor, made just one of seven shots from behind the 3-point line. Jaemyn Brakefield had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Rebels. Freshman point guard TJ Caldwell had eight points and three rebounds.

Will McNair Jr. led Mississippi State with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tolu Smith added 12 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss continued to be anemic on offense, making just 35.8 percent of its shots from the floor and just four of its 17 shots behind the 3-point arc. The Rebels were 12-for-17 from the free throw line.

Mississippi State was 39.7 percent from the floor, 5-for-16 from the 3-point line and cracked the door open for Ole Miss by making just half of its 26 free throw attempts.

Mississippi State out-rebounded Ole Miss, 42-34. The Rebels committed 15 turnover, six more than the Bulldogs’ nine. Mississippi State recorded 12 steals.

The Bulldogs led at halftime, 26-23.

Ole Miss entertains Auburn Tuesday night at 8.