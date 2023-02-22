Ole Miss scared Auburn Wednesday night at Neville Arena, but the Rebels couldn’t play spoiler against the Tigers, losing a 78-74 decision.

Ole Miss was 20-for-32 from the free throw line, while Auburn made 22 of its 24 shots from the stripe. Those misses proved costly for the Rebels.

Ole Miss fell to 10-18 overall and 2-13 in the Southeastern Conference. It was the Rebels’ 28th loss in their last 34 games against league competition, including a loss to Missouri in last year’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla.

Auburn, fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, avoided what would have been a catastrophic loss and improved to 19-9 overall and 9-6 in SEC play.

“Ole Miss is a good team without a good record in the league,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “That’s a good team that’s extremely well-coached. …They are too talented. They did a perfect job.”

Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 23 points. Miles Burns added 14 points, six rebounds and six steals. James White came off the bench to score 13 points for the Rebels.

Wendell Green Jr. led Auburn with 23 points and four assists. Johni Broome added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jaylin Williams added 12 points and Allen Flanigan 11 for the Tigers.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis. “Disappointed. Our team prepared like they were going to win the past couple of days and had a great game-day practice (Wednesday). They keep fighting.”

Auburn led by as many as 12 points in the second half before Ole Miss charged back, using a 19-6 run to take a 58-55 lead.

That set up a wild finish, one that saw the teams trade leads several times over the final 10 minutes. Ole Miss led by as many as four points, taking a 63-59 lead with 6:21 left.

Tied at 64-64 with five minutes left, Auburn scored six straight points to take a 70-64 lead on Green’s driving layup with 3:38 to go.

Ole Miss answered with three free throws — two from Brakefield and one from Murrell — to pull the Rebels to within 70-67 with 2:28 left. A lane violation by Brakefield took a point off the board.

Allen Flanigan drew a foul and made a pair of free throws with 1:20 left to extend Auburn’s lead to 72-67.

Robert Allen came down with an offensive rebound following a long 3-point attempt at the end of the shot clock from Murrell. Allen was fouled, earning a pair of free throws. However, Allen made just one of two free throws, cutting Auburn’s lead to 72-68.

Ole Miss fouled Green with 30.3 seconds left and the Tigers’ point guard delivered at the stripe, extending Auburn’s lead to 74-68.

Murrell attacked after the made free throws, driving to the basket for a layup and drawing a foul. Murrell missed the free throw, but Ole Miss got the rebound. A wild possession ended in a 3-pointer from White, pulling Ole Miss to within 74-73 with 14 seconds left.

Green made free throws on the other end with 11.5 seconds left to push Auburn’s lead to 76-73.

Auburn elected to foul, sending Murrell to the free throw line with 6.3 seconds left and now allowing the Rebels to take a 3-point shot. Murrell missed the front end but made the second to cut Auburn’s lead to 76-74.

Ole Miss fouled Williams with 5.3 seconds left. The Tigers’ forward made both to basically put the game away. Murrell missed a 3 on Ole Miss’ final possession as time expired.

“We had some unbelievable opportunities in transition and just didn’t covert,” Davis said. “We turned it over and we had so many chances for and-ones or three-point plays where we came out with zero or one. We had great set plays our guys ran underneath the rim and missed. …I’m proud of our team. They keep fighting the good fight and like I told them. ‘There’s a conference tournament at the end and we’re going to be a tough out.’ I’m proud of our players. We have to keep fighting every day.”

Auburn led, 40-33, at halftime.

Ole Miss returns home to face LSU Saturday night in Oxford. Tipoff is set for 7:30.