OXFORD — Ole Miss trailed by six points early in the second half Sunday night.

Then Breein Tyree, Terence Davis and Devontae Shuler did what they do best — score in bunches and change a game.

Ole Miss’ trio of guards got hot at the same time for one of the first times this season, sparking a 28-0 run that turned Sunday’s game around and pushed the Rebels to a 90-70 win in front of an announced crowd of 6,344 fans at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said he had “a sneaky feeling” Chattanooga was going to give the Rebels problems.

“I just suspected it,” Davis said. “We hadn’t really been tested at home yet, not in the exhibition or in the first four games. I don’t know. It was just something that I thought would happen and it did. It was my first time as the coach at Ole Miss to get down in the second half at home and watch the fans and players respond. To me, that was a cool thing.

“The fans got into it. They were a big part of our run. …It was good. I was proud of our players.”

Tyree and Davis scored 20 points each and combined to make five of six 3-pointers. Shuler was 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and finished with nine points and three assists. Davis added seven assists and Tyree had three. In all, Ole Miss had 20 assists on 32 made field goals.

However, it was defense that keyed Ole Miss’ win. The Rebels forced 22 turnovers, recording 11 steals in the process.

“We got our hands on a bunch of balls,” Davis said. “We blocked shots. They got sped up and then the game got in transition and we really started executing. …There were a lot of different things. A lot of things have to go right but you know what? The biggest thing that has to go right on a 28-0 run is on the defensive end and that’s what happened.”

Ole Miss improved to 8-2. Chattanooga, which got 15 points from David Jean-Baptiste and 14 from Jonathan Scott, fell to 5-7.

Ole Miss travels to Nashville Friday to face Middle Tennessee.

Notes:



-- Bruce Stevens had one of his better games of his Ole Miss career. The senior forward had 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and he blocked two shots. Center Dominik Olejniczak started and and scored seven points, adding two rebounds, two blocked shots and three steals in 26 minutes.



-- Ole Miss’ freshman duo of Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen looked a bit tired for the first time Sunday. Hinson scored five points and grabbed two rebounds in 25 minutes. Buffen played 16 minutes off the bench and scored two points while grabbing three rebounds.



-- D.C. Davis gave Ole Miss a big lift off the bench with six points and three rebounds in 21 minutes. He started the second half instead of Terence Davis after the Rebels’ All-SEC guard had some breakdowns in the first half.



-- Luis Rodriguez continued to make a move for more playing time, getting two points and three assists in nine minutes.

