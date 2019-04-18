OXFORD | Ole Miss starts its series at Auburn Thursday, searching for the salve to eliminate the bad taste after losing two games -- and the series -- to Kentucky on Sunday.

The Rebels are 26-12 overall and 9-6 in the Southeastern Conference, though the dismal day against the Wildcats was a missed opportunity and took some shine off the quality record at the SEC halfway point.

"Tough one to answer after two losses on same day," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said about assessing his team after 15 league games. "We felt really good going into that but disappointed."

The series starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with Friday's game also at 6 p.m. and the finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. Auburn is 24-13 and 8-7 in the SEC.

Ole Miss took two of three at Arkansas and swept Florida but went 4-5 versus Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky -- teams with a combined 15-29-1 record in SEC games. Ole Miss' five remaining opponents in league play are 42-32-1, and only Tennessee (6-9) has a losing conference record among the five SEC teams left on the schedule.

The Rebels have the No. 26 RPI which is 11th in the SEC. The home teams have dominated the Ole Miss-Auburn series in recent history. Ole Miss is 4-8 at Plainsman Park in its last 12 there, and the last series win for the Rebels at Auburn came in 2009. Ole Miss is 10-2 in Oxford against Auburn during that timespan including three straight sweeps.

The Rebels are staying with their usual rotation this weekend, while Auburn is keeping ace Tanner Burns on regular rest and sandwiching him between two left-handers. Ole Miss is hitting .254 versus lefties in conference games compared to .313 against right-handers.

Ole Miss outfielder Ryan Olenek missed Tuesday's game with a hip injury he re-aggravated against Kentucky. Olenek is on the travel roster for the series, but Josh Hall may see time in his place.

Hall picked up his first career start in center field during the midweek and reached base twice with an RBI. The freshman set the national stolen bases record in high school. He's 3-for-10 with five stolen bases this season.

"We didn’t doubt he’d run out and catch it," Bianco said. "He’s able to bunt and put pressure on teams offensively. That’s what he does everyday."