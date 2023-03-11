OXFORD | It’s getting repetitive: Kemp Alderman has the power to affect games.

He can end them, too.

Alderman hit two home runs on Saturday, including a walk-off line drive over the right-field bullpen to help Ole Miss beat Purdue, 7-6, in 10 innings on Saturday.

"I was looking cutter and got it," Alderman said. "I didn't know it was gone, so I went out of the box running, but I stayed on it and hit it hard."

He also had a home run on Friday and now leads the Rebels with eight on the season. Alderman had five RBIs for the second straight day and third time this season.

It's only the third nine-inning game this season decided by one or two runs.

"We found a way to win," Mike Bianco said. "Sometimes we're critical of the offense, but we still scored seven today. You're not going to play great all the time. We've had some comfortable wins, but today we had to make pitches and get at-bats to win. It's good and healthy."

It’s Alderman’s first walk-off home run since his pinch-hit shot beat LSU in 2021. He had a 3-1 count when he gave Purdue reliever Jackson Dannellley the loss. He faced just the one batter.

Alderman had three of Ole Miss’ nine hits, and they had exit velocities of 112 MPH, 112 MPH and 111 MPH.

Ole Miss (13-2) has won seven straight games and goes for the sweep of the Boilermakers (8-6) at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

TJ McCants hit a home run for the second straight day and has six on the season. Peyton Chatagnier also hit his fifth home run of the year.

Ole Miss loaded the bases in the ninth, and Calvin Harris had a 3-0 count, but he grounded out, after it went full, to end the inning. Will Furniss started the inning with a single, Purdue intentionally walked Jacob Gonzalez and Ethan Groff walked to set up Harris.

Mason Nichols got the win with three innings of work. He allowed two hits and two runs — one earned — with five strikeouts and no walks. He threw 32 strikes out of 47 pitches.

Ole Miss led 6-4 in the eighth when Purdue hit a home run off Nichols and a hit by pitch put the tying run on base. With two outs, third baseman Ethan Lege double clutched the throw on a ground ball and threw it beyond Anthony Calarco at first base, allowing the runner to come all the way around from first and score to tie the game.

Lege has five of the Rebels’ seven errors this season.

Nichols retired Purdue in order in the ninth and pitched around a one-out single in the 10th inning.

Starter Grayson Saunier gave up four runs in four innings off just two hits. He walked four and hit a batter while giving up one home run.

Saunier walked three in the first inning to load the bases but escaped with a ground out. Purdue scored four in the second inning with an RBI single and a three-run home run.

The freshman retired seven in a row to end his outing, with perfect third and fourth innings. He threw 93 pitches, 57 strikes. Saunier, on the season, has 21 strikeouts and 13 walks in 15.2 innings.

"His two innings there may have won the baseball game," Bianco said.

Jordan Vera and Sam Tookoian threw 1.1 and 1.2 scoreless relief innings, respectively. Ole Miss, as a bullpen, allowed one earned run in five innings.

Ole Miss was 2-for-11 with runners on base and 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Purdue was 3-for-16 and 2-for-12 in those categories.