OXFORD | Ole Miss scored in six straight innings and rocked Southern Miss in midweek action at Swayze Field.

In front of an announced crowd of 10,551 and one of the largest Tuesday attendances in stadium history, the Rebels had 12 hits in an 11-5 win over the Golden Eagles in the first matchup between he two teams since Ole Miss won he super regional in Hattiesburg last year.

It’s the Rebels’ fourth straight win in the series. Ole Miss continues its four-game homestand with a three-game set against Purdue on Friday. The Rebels beat Southern Miss in the regional final two seasons ago and outscored the Eagles 15-0 over the two games in the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Four different Rebels — Jacob Gonzalez, Calvin Harris, Anthony Calarco and Peyton Chatagnier — had two hits apiece. Calarco, TJ McCants and Chatagnier hit home runs.

“We’re swinging it really well and coming from different people,” Mike Bianco said. “I think when you’re on the other side of the ball, in that other dugout, we’ve made it difficult for teams to navigate through the order.”

Southern Miss scored a run in the first inning on an Ethan Lege error but left the bases loaded. The Rebels, then, scored two, one four, one, one and two runs in innings two through eight.

JT Quinn got the win, working four innings on a predetermined pitch count. He allowed three hits and one run — unearned — with a strikeouts and two walks. He’s 3-0 on the season.

Jordan Vera allowed four runs (three earned) in 1.1 innings, and Mitch Murrell gave up a walk and a hit in two batters faced.

Jackson Kimbrell entered with the bases loaded with one out in the sixth inning after USM cut it to a three-run game. He got a 1-2-3 double play on an 0-2 count to end the inning.

Sam Tookoian retired six straight in two innings, and Cole Ketchum worked a scoreless ninth inning.

The Ole Miss pitched staff walked five and hit two others. USM had a double and a home run.

Ole Miss was 7-for-18 with runners on base. USM was 3-for-15 in that category.

“One of the best-ever environments on a Tuesday night,” Bianco said. “I think people understand it’s two really good programs and our history as far as postseason the last few years. I think the fans circled it. We had a lot of students here tonight. Just a great atmosphere.”