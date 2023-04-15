OXFORD | Spencer Sanders has only been Ole Miss teammates with Michael Trigg for a short period of time, but he was quick to turn a question around regarding his relationship with the tight end.

“If you were me, would you throw it to Trigg,” The Oklahoma State quarterback transfer deadpanned during the press conference following the Grove Bowl.

It was a light moment in what was a low-stress, seemingly injury-free conclusion to spring practice. All three quarterbacks — Sanders, Jaxson Dart and LSU transfer Walker Howard — showed SEC skills and a deep quarterback room that dominated the day’s conversation.

Lane Kiffin was pleased with the two-hour event that ended with a 53-52 Red team win. The Blue team was up two scores, but Kiffin gave the Red seven points to set up a final-drive situation.

Dart found Jordan Watkins on a two-point conversion as time expired for the win.

“It was fun on the two-point conversion to create a game atmosphere,” Dart said. “I’m a little scarred on two-point conversions from the MSU game last year, so I really wanted to score and brush that one off a little bit.”

Dart, the only quarterback to play exclusively against the most projected defensive starters, went 18-of-37 for 302 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders was 19-for-27 for 265 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, and Howard was 5-for-7 for 101 yards and two touchdowns with Dart’s team and 6-for-6 for 84 yards and a score on Sanders’ team.

Howard and Sanders thew accurate balls down the field and showed why so much talk has been centered on a quarterback room with three legitimate options.

Trigg, who connected with Sanders for an early touchdown, caught nine passes for 138 yards. Watkins had eight catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Marshall, a Texas A&M transfer, had 89 yards, and JJ Henry had 108 yards on seven catches.

Ulysses Bentley ran 10 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Quinshon Judkins had 11 catches for 47 yards. The two backs also combined to catch six passes out of the backfield.

The two sides were supposed to stay in base sets and plays, but the offense used more variety, including the passes to running backs.

“I know it was frustrating for the defense,” Dart said.

Kiffin added: “We didn’t show everything for a TV game, but we had some aggressive play callers who got excited about calling a game. Pete (Golding) and Charlie (Weis) didn’t call that all today. We had some play callers looking through a straw. I wouldn’t have done some of that but it’s all right.”

John Saunders had a huge defensive game. The Miami (Ohio) transfer cornerback turned safety had 13.5 tackles and an interception of Sanders.

“We left some things out there,” Saunders said. “We let receivers catch some contested passes, and I don’t like that. I’m going to watch the film and critique it. We just get better every day.”

Kiffin was pleased with the effort and competitiveness of both sides on Saturday. He, multiple times, mentioned the overall improvement throughout different positions. He believes the Rebels are a deeper team, not just one with focused competitions to start.

“We aren’t always trying to just create competition,” Kiffin said. "We want to make the roster better and win games and have a deep roster. It’s not just who is starting. It’s creating the best roster possible at all positions. You didn’t watch today and think we made poor decisions at quarterback. You have a room that looks a lot better than a year ago.”

Ole Miss has three available practices remaining, but Kiffin said with so many players out with injuries, he isn’t planning for more contact this spring. The Rebels may walk-through some and work on mental repetitions.