Ole Miss has been searching the transfer portal for a prolific, high-impact wide receiver.

The Rebels hope they found that gift under their proverbial Christmas tree in the form of Texas A&M transfer portal wide receiver Chris Marshall.

Marshall, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound speedster from Missouri City (Marshall), Texas, committed to Ole Miss Sunday, choosing the Rebels over TCU and multiple other offers.

Marshall, a former four-star recruit, was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 48 player nationally a year ago. He was ranked as the No. 8 player in Texas and the No. 8 wide receiver in the country.

At Texas A&M, Marshall played in six games, catching 11 passes for 109 yards. He was one of three Texas A&M players suspended on Oct. 25 for his alleged role in a "locker room incident" following the Aggies' loss at South Carolina.

Marshall did not play the remainder of the season and instead entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He visited Ole Miss along with his former high school teammate, New Mexico transfer portal defensive back Adari Haulcy.