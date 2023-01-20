Two years ago, Ole Miss’ defense was bolstered by Maryland transfer portal linebacker Chance Campbell.

A year later, it was Central Michigan transfer Troy Brown who came to Oxford, solidified the Rebels’ linebacker corps and led Ole Miss in tackles.

Ole Miss is hoping to experience another year of transfer portal linebacker magic. On Thursday, the Rebels landed Louisville transfer portal linebacker Monty Montgomery, who entered the portal earlier in the week. Montgomery visited Ole Miss on Thursday and pulled the trigger. He’ll begin classes next week and presumably move into the spot vacated by Brown.

Montgomery chose Ole Miss over Texas A&M, West Virginia and several other suitors.

Montgomery’s entry into the portal on Monday came as a bit of surprise and just three weeks the Norcross, Ga., native learned he had received a medical hardship waiver, making his eligible for the 2023 season.

Montgomery suffered a season-ending knee injury in a 2021 game against UCF. He bounced back in a big way in 2022, starting 12 of the Cardinals’ 13 games. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder had 70 tackles, including 11 for losses. He had six sacks, five quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Montgomery joined the Louisville program in 2019 after spending a season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

In 2020, he had 47 tackles, four sacks and an interception. In his injury-shortened 2021 season, Montgomery recorded 17 tackles.

In 2019, Montgomery burst onto the Louisville scene with 27 tackles and five sacks.

In addition to losing Brown to graduation, Ole Miss lost linebacker Austin Keys to Auburn via the transfer portal. Montgomery figures to be the starter at middle linebacker when new defensive coordinator Pete Golding employs three linebackers and a stalwart on the inside along with Khari Coleman in other alignments.

Ole Miss is also recruiting Alabama transfer portal linebacker Demouy Kennedy. The Rebels have added linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste from UCF via the transfer portal and signed coveted high school linebacker prospect Suntarine Perkins in December.