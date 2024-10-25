Rebels, Illini square off in final preseason tune-up Sunday

OXFORD — No. 24 Ole Miss’ season opener is still a little more than a week away, but the Rebels’ opening exam arrives Sunday morning.

The test — an 11 a.m. exhibition against Illinois at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss — won’t count against the Rebels’ final grade, but it should give both teams a strong idea regarding where they are and what they need to work on in the final week of the preseason.

Proceeds from the exhibition will go to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) of North Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

“Way, way more important than the scoreboard on Sunday morning is can both teams get something out of this,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “I think it will happen. I think both teams will benefit from this game.”

“We’ll be better for it when we get done playing it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ll learn a lot.”

Ole Miss played a closed-door scrimmage versus Houston earlier this month in Shreveport, La. The Fighting Illini, meanwhile, hosted Butler in a closed-door scrimmage in Champaign.

Beard and Underwood first crossed paths as junior college coaches in Kansas. They first started talking, Underwood said, about playing a closed scrimmage but the talks eventually progressed to doing something that would not only help their teams prepare for the season but also aid a worthy cause.

Beard is trying to build more fan momentum in his second season at Ole Miss. Underwood wanted to find an older team to go against his revamped squad. The Illini advanced to the Elite Eight last season and finished ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. However, this year’s club no longer has first-team All-American guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who was taken in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The Illini also lost its other three top scorers from last year’s team — Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins and Quincy Guerrier — as well. The team’s leading returning scorer is Ty Rodgers, who averaged 6.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. The Illini also added four heavily-pursued transfers, including former Arizona guard Kylan Boswell.

“Until you start to see a different jersey and that true competitive grit steps in and that fire in your belly, sometimes you have to see a different jersey to get that,” Underwood said. “It just made sense for us to go on the road. I always like that experience. …It just checks a lot of boxes I’m excited about.”