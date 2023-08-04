OXFORD | Monty Montgomery entered the transfer portal on January 16, and he spent five days talking to coaches and listening to sales pitches in what was a flurry of first impressions and the hope for a quick but correct decision.

Montgomery, a linebacker who spent four seasons at Louisville, learned a lesson in recruiting styles before he committed to Ole Miss on January 21.

From the beginning, one coach and conversation style stuck out and eventually won him over. Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding sold the Georgia native with honesty and upfront communication.

“Day one, we got on the phone as soon as I got in the portal, and he just made sense,” Montgomery said of Golding. “He talked to me like talking to a friend and a dad at the same time. There was a level of respect and talking freely. I came to understand that I can speak to him about anything — God and everything.”

Golding’s first call to Montgomery was three days after the coordinator left the same position at Alabama for the Rebels. A Delta State alumnus, Golding was with the Crimson Tide since 2018 and also served as defensive coordinator at UTSA and Southeastern Louisiana.

It was a stark contrast to some other messages coaches gave to Montgomery.

“There were coaches who bash other coaches; I don’t like that,” he said. “That let me know you would bash me. They’ll betray anyone. I don’t like coaches like that. Golding was about him and me and the program.”

Golding’s words to Montgomery remain accurate now that the linebacker is on the roster. Players consistently praise Golding for his communication style and effectiveness in explaining roles and concepts.

“He puts everyone in the right position, every time,” Montgomery said. “You can be a sorry player, and he puts you in the right position to make plays. Golding is a mastermind. He’s a professional, man. He breaks it down in the dumbest way and allows us to operate instead of playing like robots. It’s freestyling in a sense so we can make plays.”

Alabama last year under Golding finished No. 13 in total defense, No. 9 in scoring defense and No. 4 nationally in yards per play. The Tide’s offense has increased tempo in recent years, which also adds plays and possessions to Alabama’s defense, altering the public perception from a stats standpoint.

All four of Golding’s defenses in Tuscaloosa were top 20 in scoring defense.

Golding taught the system in the spring, and his players are pleased with the amount of knowledge retention for the four-man front scheme in the early part of preseason camp. Multiple players said on Wednesday the system is adaptable to the situation and allows players more freedom within the overall parameters.

“He’s loose and lets us be us,” said defensive lineman JJ Pegues, who Golding recruited out of high school. “That’s the important thing. He just lets us go make plays. He came right in and told us what’s what. That’s what you want. He’s a great coach and a great man off the field.”

With many new faces on the defensive side, Golding’s presence has helped solidify all the turnover and help the continuity. The scoreboard and the stat sheet starting September 2 will deliver the verdict, but optimism is flowing through the Manning Center, as Ole Miss tries to improve on its No. 57 national defense from a season ago.

Lane Kiffin spoke of liking the pieces on his defense despite not knowing yet how they will fit together. Golding’s biggest strength has been educating the players so they can play without confusion.

“He’s so smart,” Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk said. “It’s contagious how smart he is because he teaches you everything he knows and we’re able to apply that on the field. I love it.”