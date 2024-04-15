Ole Miss made another addition from the transfer portal Monday, landing former Belmont forward Malik Dia.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore from Murfreesboro, Tenn., was in Oxford visiting over the weekend. Dia averaged 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bruins last season, shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 34.1 percent from the 3-point line and 63.8 percent from the free throw line.

Dia transferred to Belmont from Vanderbilt, where he played 20 games for the Commodores.

Dia is the second forward to commit to Ole Miss in the past three days, joining UNC-Greensboro transfer portal forward Mikeal Brown-Jones. The 6-foot-8 Brown-Jones committed to Ole Miss over the weekend.