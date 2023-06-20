Four-star offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver committed to Ole Miss Tuesday, choosing the Rebels over Auburn, TCU and a host of others.

The Nashville (Christ Presbyterian Academy), Tenn., product is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 25 offensive tackle nationally. Oliver has dozens of offers, including from Southeastern Conference members Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt and, of course, Ole Miss.

"I really feel like I have a good connection and relationship with the coaches there," Oliver told Rivals.com earlier this month. "Their 2024 commitments have been recruiting me too, which is pretty cool. I like that it’s close to home and I have a lot of family in Mississippi."

Oliver told The (Nashville) Tennessean on Tuesday his decision came down to a number of factors.

"I made some great relationships at Ole Miss," Oliver told The Tennessean. "I know a lot of the players there and I've always wanted to play in SEC and its four hours from home. That was important because of my family and the fact that my sister (Mary Taylor Oliver) goes to Mississippi State."

Further, Oliver wanted a chance at his position of choice, something that he felt other contenders might not offer. After a conversation with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, however, those concerns were alleviated.

"There were a lot of schools that wanted me to play guard," Oliver told The Tennessean. "But Coach Kiffin will give me a chance to play tackle and that was big for me.

"(Kiffin) is a real chill dude. When you see him on TV, its different. In person he was just real down to earth and I liked that and they've been recruiting the most, since March. I wanted to go to a school where I'm wanted me to most."

Oliver helped Christ Presbyterian Academy rush for more than 1,900 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in 2022. CPA's offense racked up 4,015 total yards and finished 8-6, losing to Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA state championship game.

"Oliver has a solid frame for an offensive lineman and will easily be able to add good weight and strength at the college level," Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Sean Williams said. "He has quick lateral movement that allows him to hold the boundary and keep quick edge rushers at bay. He also has a quick, strong punch at the point of attack due to upper body strength. He can also dunk a basketball, so he’s a very athletic offensive line prospect that should find success in the SEC with Ole Miss."

Oliver is the 12th prospect to commit to Ole Miss' 2024 signing class. With his commitment, the Rebels moved up to No. 20 in the Rivals.com recruiting class rankings.