RebelGrove - Rebels keep riding the seesaw, beat Kentucky

It has to be maddening.

Over the past two weeks, Ole Miss has lost at home to Mississippi State and at Vanderbilt. It’s also won at Missouri and now at home against Kentucky,

The Rebels handled the Wildcats Tuesday night at The Pavilion at Ole Miss, improving to 9-8 in the Southeastern Conference with a 70-62 win.

Ole Miss improved to 14-10 overall. Kentucky fell to 8-15 overall and 7-9 in the league.

What does it mean at this point? Not a ton. However, Ole Miss still has a chance to earn the No. 4 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, which would mean the Rebels would need to win just three games — and not four — to win the tournament and a berth in the NCAA Tournament later this month in Indiana.

KJ Buffen led Ole Miss with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Devontae Shuler had 17 points and seven assists. Sammy Hunter and Romello White had 11 points each.

Ole Miss closes out the regular season Saturday against Vanderbilt. The Commodores lost at LSU, 83-68, Tuesday.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Kentucky with 16 points. Olivier Sarr added 15 points. Isaiah Jackson had 13 and Davion Mintz finished with 10.

Ole Miss won the rebounding battle, 42-28 and held Kentucky 37.5 percent from the floor.

After the win, Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis and Hunter discussed the win over the Wildcats and more.

“I thought maybe it was one of the best floor games Devontae has had,” Davis said. “He only took 10 shots and got 17 (points) and seven assists.”

Ole Miss entered the game sixth in the SEC. The Rebels are hoping to have momentum heading to Nashville next week.

“I hate it,” Davis said. “There’s only been two pretty consistent teams though the whole thing — Arkansas and Alabama. …I think it’s kind of the balance of the league, personally. We’ve got to bring our best. It’s frustrating, but I’m still proud of our guys.”

Davis said he believes his team is one of “about seven or eight” that could go on a roll in the conference tournament and contend for a title.

“There’s no question about it,” Davis said. “There are some teams in this league that could win three or four games.”

“I promise you,” Hunter said. “We’re trying as hard as we can to make it to the tournament.”