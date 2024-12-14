Rebels keep rolling, rout Southern Miss to improve to 9-1

Ole Miss cruised to another December win Saturday, easily handling Southern Miss, 77-46, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.

The 19th-ranked Rebels (9-1) never trailed Saturday in a game that was tied for just 33 seconds. Ole Miss led by 10 at halftime and then pounced on the Golden Eagles (4-6) in the second half.

Sean Pedulla led Ole Miss with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the 3-point line. Pedulla added four assists. Jaylen Murray was also hot from deep, hitting four of his eight shots from the arc and finishing with 14 points and four assists.

Jaemyn Brakefield was all-around solid, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. Davon Barnes continued his hot play, adding nine points and 11 rebounds.

Ole Miss shot 44.8 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from the 3-point line.

Denijay Harris led Southern Miss with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Ole Miss dominated most every facet of the game, out-rebounding the Golden Eagles, 40-34, and winning in points off turnovers (24-7) and second-chance points (13-3). The Rebels committed nine turnovers while forcing 17 and limited Southern Miss to 33 percent shooting from the floor and just 17 percent from the 3-point line.

The win was Ole Miss coach Chris Beard’s 200th as a Division I coach. Beard has also coached at Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas.

Ole Miss played without guard Matthew Murrell, who continued to nurse a knee injury as the Rebels prepare for Southeastern Conference play beginning Jan. 4 versus Georgia.

The Rebels return home Tuesday to face Southern (La.) University. Tipoff at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion is scheduled for 6 p.m.