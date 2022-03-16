Rebels land commitment from former Mustang Bentley

Ole Miss continued its work in the transfer portal Wednesday night, landing a commitment from former SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

Bentley led the American Athletic Conference with 913 rushing yards and set an SMU freshman record with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2020. The performance earned him AAC co-rookie of the year and first-team All-ACC honors.

Bentley, a Houston native who redshirted in 2019, started eight games last season and finished second on the Mustangs with 610 rushing yards and four touchdowns, earning second-team All-AAC honors. The 5-foot-10, 184-pounder also had 19 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Bentley had 20 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown at TCU last season. He had 10 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown versus North Texas.

Bentley announced his intention to transfer to Ole Miss via Twitter.