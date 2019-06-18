Ole Miss’ recruiting momentum continued in a big way on Tuesday when the Rebels landed a commitment from Rivals250 safety Eric Reed Jr.

Reed spent two days in Oxford earlier this month, and the visit clearly resonated. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder from Shreveport (Calvary Academy), La., chose the Rebels over a long list of offers, including LSU, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Notre Dame, TCU, Virginia, West Virginia and others.

Reed is ranked as the No. 237 player nationally by rivals.com. He is also ranked as the nation’s No. 15 safety and as the No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana.

Reed had originally scheduled a visit to Virginia for this weekend but has canceled that trip.