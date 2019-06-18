Rebels land coveted Rivals250 safety
Ole Miss’ recruiting momentum continued in a big way on Tuesday when the Rebels landed a commitment from Rivals250 safety Eric Reed Jr.
Reed spent two days in Oxford earlier this month, and the visit clearly resonated. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder from Shreveport (Calvary Academy), La., chose the Rebels over a long list of offers, including LSU, Colorado, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, ULM, Notre Dame, TCU, Virginia, West Virginia and others.
Reed is ranked as the No. 237 player nationally by rivals.com. He is also ranked as the nation’s No. 15 safety and as the No. 9 player in the state of Louisiana.
Reed had originally scheduled a visit to Virginia for this weekend but has canceled that trip.
Rivals.com's Take
"Reed is a versatile defensive back that combines both ideal size and speed. His frame (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is complemented by 4.4 speed, which makes him perfectly capable of lining up as a boundary cornerback or as a high-flying free safety in a centerfielder type of role.
"The four-star defensive back consistently plays the ball and has the physical tools necessary to effectively shadow wide receiver. His 4.4 speed should translate well to the SEC, when he he’ll be forced to cover elite pass-catchers that are both big-bodied or possess track speed.
"Reed thrives with his ability to anticipate throws. He studies opposing quarterbacks well and can break on the ball with ease. He plays the ball well and has long arms to disrupt passing lanes. His size also allows him to get vertical to contest passes in the air on 50-50 balls.
"Reed is also a physical defensive back that’s an asset in the run game. He can deliver big hits over the middle to receivers and pop them on short routes. He’s a surefire second level of defense in that area, rarely allowing running backs or receivers to escape his grasp." -- Sam Spiegelman
Committed ‼️@CoachClark3 @CoachMattLuke pic.twitter.com/wdA6vO9YWf— Eric Reed Jr (@EricReedJr3) June 18, 2019