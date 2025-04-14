Rebels land first quarterback commitment of 2026 class

Ole Miss continued its recruiting momentum on Monday evening, landing a commitment from Austin (Westlake), Texas, quarterback Rees Wise.

Wise, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, visited Oxford this past weekend for the Rebels' practice and Meet The Rebels Day. He chose Ole Miss over Arizona, Houston, Nebraska, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, UTEP, UTSA and others.

He is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 46 quarterback nationally.

As a junior, Wise completed 164 of 266 passes for 2,598 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also ran for 464 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ole Miss is also a finalist for quarterback prospects Ryder Lyons and Landon Duckworth.

Wise is Ole Miss' fifth commitment for the 2026 class.