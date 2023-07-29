Ole Miss picked up a commitment late Friday from Clemson transfer portal linebacker TJ Dudley.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Montgomery, Ala., native was on the Ole Miss campus Friday. He entered the transfer portal late this month after he was dismissed from the Clemson program for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Dudley will need a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible to play for Ole Miss this fall, but the Rebels, per a source close to the program, are confident the NCAA will grant the waiver request.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed Dudley’s situation at ACC Media Days this past Thursday.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man,” Swinney said. “He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well.”

Dudley appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2022 and was expected to take on a reserve linebacker role this season behind Clemson starters Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz, according to The State newspaper.

Dudley played a career-high 13 snaps against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game last December and made one tackle and also had a special teams tackle against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Coming out of high school, Dudley was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 146 nationally and No. 6 in Alabama. He chose Clemson over Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, multiple Big Ten programs and many more. He took official visits to UCF, Texas and Oregon before committing to Clemson.

Dudley has four years of eligibility remaining.