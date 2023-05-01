Ole Miss continued to rebuild its roster Monday, this time dipping into the high school ranks.

The Rebels landed a commitment from Duncanville, Texas, center Cameron Barnes, who chose Ole Miss over a myriad of contenders, including Baylor, Memphis, SMU and Texas Tech.

Barnes, a 6-foot-10, 200-pounder, is ranked No. 147 nationally by Rivals.com.

"Barnes is a bit of a project when it comes to offensive production but his length, rim-protection and ability to run the floor smoothly at 6-foot-10 gives Chris Beard plenty with which to work," Rivals national basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy said. "He’s become more skilled as a face-up big that handles the ball decently for the position and will get even better as he adds some muscle and becomes a better shooter, which he seems willing to do.

"The good news is that Barnes is as battle-tested as prospects come, having played college-bound competition as a member of open of America's top high school teams. Barnes played a truly national schedule as a player at Duncanville High, where he played against and alongside highly regarded prospects, so the pace of the college game won't shock him much."

Ole Miss is also trying to get into the mix for Barnes' friend and teammate, Ronald Holland. However, the five-star Holland has multiple offers and is strongly considering spending a year in the NBA's G-League before entering the 2024 NBA Draft.