Rebels land top-30 prospect Bundalo as centerpiece of 2025 class

Ole Miss landed a commitment Tuesday from Nikola Bundalo, the fifth-ranked power forward in the 2025 class.

Bundalo, a 6-foot-10, 215-pounder who played last season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., had been committed to Washington previously.

Bundalo was one of the two power forwards ESPN’s Jason Jordan mentioned along with Cameron Boozer as a top prospect at that position.

"At 6-foot-11, Bundalo is extremely skilled and agile with a motor that remains in overdrive, making him impactful on both ends of the floor,” Jordan told Rivals.com. “He’s adept at finding shooters on the perimeter and has the capabilities to rebound and push in transition. He can stretch the defense with his shooting touch and has shown the ability to be a rim protector.”

"I would say I’m more of a new age big man,” Bundalo told Rivals last fall. ”I don’t like putting labels on myself, but for me a lot of it was just learning how to handle the ball, and then a lot of that perimeter play helps when they put bigger guys on me. Then the ability to take advantages of the opportunities I have when they put a smaller dude on me is just as valuable and important to me. There is one word that comes up a lot when people describe me, and I would agree with it. That is ‘versatility.’

“That is how I would describe myself. I think I play both ends of the floor at a very elite level. I don’t think I’m limited on the offensive side of the ball when it comes to how I can score, or what I can do. I can be a rebounder. I can create for myself. I can create for my teammates. I think I can really do it all.”

Rivals ranks Bundalo as the nation’s No. 30 prospect. He chose Ole Miss over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Connecticut, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and others.

He joins guard Patton Pinkins and forward Tyler Jordan as freshmen on the 2025-26 Ole Miss roster. The Rebels have also added French guard Ilias Kamardine and transfers James Scott, Travis Perry, Koren Johnson, AJ Storr and Corey Chest to the roster since the transfer portal opened in March.