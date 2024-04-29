Draper, Utah, wide receiver Jerome Myles committed to Ole Miss late Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Corner Canyon High School made the commitment public after returning home from an official visit to Oxford over the weekend.

Myles chose Ole Miss over offers from Arizona, Boise State, BYU, California, Hawaii, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, Washington and Washington State. He had reportedly been privately committed to Utah before flipping to Ole Miss.

In limited work this past season (Myles suffered a broken ankle during the 2023 campaign), Myles still racked up 486 receiving yards and six touchdowns on just 19 catches.

Myles is also a track standout. He recently clocked a 21.3-second time in the 200-meter dash and a 10.57-second time in the 100-meter dash.

Myles is the eighth prospect to commit to Ole Miss’ 2025 recruiting class. The Rebels are now ranked No. 14 — just ahead of Tennessee and just behind Georgia — in the Rivals’ 2025 team recruiting rankings.