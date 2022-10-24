OXFORD — Ole Miss lost this past Saturday for the first time since Jan. 1, so it wasn’t a complete surprise that the program sent out its elder statesmen/spokesmen to address the media Monday.

On the heels of a 45-20 loss at LSU, defensive lineman KD Hill and offensive lineman Nick Broeker addressed the media to discuss the loss in Baton Rouge and look ahead to Saturday’s showdown between the 15th-ranked Rebels and Texas A&M in College Station (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Hill said he believed the defensive performance at LSU, one in which the Rebels surrendered 500 yards of total offense and 35 first downs, was a result of “executing the small details.”

“That’s all,” Hill said. “I believe in this group, this team. We’ve got the great players. We just have to continue to work on the small things and get better every single day of the week and continue to have confidence in ourselves.”

Ole Miss (7-1 overall, 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference) will “get back up and fight,” Hill said.

“That’s what I love about our brotherhood,” Hill said. “We always have each other’s back.”

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) figures to try to run on the Rebels Saturday, specifically handing the football to Devon Achane, who has 627 yards and four touchdowns on 117 carries so far this season.

“Swarm and punish, that’s all we have to do,” Hill said. “Swarm and punish and play Ole Miss football and defense.”

Broeker, meanwhile, admitted the Rebels struggled late in the game at LSU, particularly in pass protection.

“There’s definitely times where it needs to be better,” Broeker said. “Last week, obviously, we got in some tough positions and we didn’t really execute to our best. Again, those are great things to learn from and going forward, we’re going to do our best to not let it happen again.”

Redshirt freshman tackles Micah Pettus and Jayden Williams struggled against LSU’s pass rush, particularly the Tigers’ speed off the edge.

“That was kind of as tough as it gets for tackles,” said Broeker, who started for two seasons at left tackle before moving inside to guard. “On the road, in Death Valley, playing against two top-end edge rushers, that’s about as tough as it really gets, especially later in the game when it’s obvious pass situations and they’re kind of pinning back. I thought they handled it well. All of us have plays we want back, but that’s just part of the game when you play at this level. You’re going to make mistakes and other players are going to make plays too.”

Broeker admitted he’s having to communicate more at the line of scrimmage working with young players on his outside.

“You always learn more after a loss,” Broeker said. “Playing on the road, playing against a really talented LSU team, some little things we were able to slide by with earlier in the year, we weren’t really able to get by with on Saturday.”

The Aggies, Broeker said, are talented and deep up front on defense.

“They’e just really loaded defensively,” Broeker said.