OXFORD — Mohamed Sanogo doesn’t lack for self-confidence.

After all, why should he?

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound linebacker Plano, Texas, was highly recruited during his career at Plano West and earned early playing time during his freshman season at Ole Miss in 2017.

However, confidence on the field and self-confidence are too entirely different things.

“It’s not really about confidence in myself and my playing ability,” Sanogo said. “It’s about confidence in what I’m doing. You can have all the confidence in the world in yourself, but if you don’t know what you’re doing, you’re not going to go with it. That gets you beat at this level.”

That happened plenty last season, and not just to Sanogo. Ole Miss gave up 2,944 yards rushing in 12 games in 2017. For comparison’s sake, the Rebels’ offense gained just 1,607 yards on the ground in the same season. Alabama, Auburn and LSU all surpassed the 300-yard mark on the ground against Ole Miss, and Mississippi State fell just six yards short of that number. Nine of Ole Miss’ opponents rushed for at least 219 yards against the Rebels.

“It was definitely frustrating seeing those numbers during the year and at the end of the year,” Ole Miss linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes said. “On the flip side of that, I use them as motivation for this year and a learning curve to teach the younger guys what not to do and what we need to do to ball out this year and have a great defense.”

Ole Miss’ linebacker corps, fairly or not, took the lion’s share of the criticism a season ago, and with Demarquis Gates and Tayler Polk gone from that unit, there is an external expectation linebacker will be a major problem area this fall as well.

“I’m not too focused on what the critics say or what they say about us,” Bing-Dukes said. “I want to prove ourselves wrong for last year. I want to prove to ourselves we can be a dominant defense. I’m not really too worried about what everybody else thinks. I’m only worried about what my teammates think.”

“I’ve got a chip on my shoulder,” Sanogo said. “Seeing that stuff is part of the business. There are no hard feelings. I understand it completely. At the same time, I wasn’t part of that, so I’m coming in and it’s a new page and a new chapter.”

That optimism, the players insist, isn’t blind hope. Instead, they believe the transition from Bradley Dale Peveto (now at Texas A&M) to new linebackers coach Jon Sumrall has been extremely beneficial. Fifteen spring practices heavy on fundamentals and technique have led to a more positive mindset.

“I felt like as a whole, as a corps, we all got comfortable in the defense and knowing where everybody else is supposed to fit in the defense and knowing where we’re supposed to fit in the defense,” Bing-Dukes said. “Gaining comfort and confidence is just about learning the playbook and getting reps and knowing where we’re supposed to fit in the defense, without a doubt.

“(Sumrall) definitely forced the technical part of it. He brings a different energy to the linebacker room, a fire to the linebacker room. We want to be great and he wants us to be great. We understand that he believes in us and he won’t tell us anything wrong.”

“It’s definitely a motivational thing, a chip on our shoulder, for the whole defense,” Sanogo said. “We really try to keep our head out of the media. We know that with the new linebackers coach, Coach Sumrall, there are a lot of fundamentals, a lot of base linebacker things. Before it was a lot of play at your own style. Me personally, I was playing high, and the last linebackers coach was OK with it. Coach Sumrall isn’t.

“I have to play confidently. Don’t play with a governor. I have to play fast the whole time. There were times where I think I was hesitant and I was over-thinking it. At the end of spring, that looked a lot better. I picked it up a lot, just knowing the defense inside and out. That helped a lot. I really got into the playbook in the second half of spring.”

That confidence, the kind that Sanogo and others didn’t quite possess last fall, is growing as the Rebels go through fall camp and prepare for the season opener in Houston against Texas Tech on Sept. 1.