OXFORD | Every SEC weekend is precious since there are only 10 of them, and they primarily decide your postseason fate. Thirty games — 15 home and 15 away.

Those at home may feel extra critical this season, as recent stats say it’s never been more important to hold serve in those games and even more noteworthy when a a team takes a series as the visitor.

Ole Miss (18-8, 3-3) has that home opportunity and pressure, as it entertains Kentucky (21-4, 5-1) for three games starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. and continuing at 1:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Guys in their own environment are more comfortable and get to sleep in their own beds,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “The best conference in college baseball with so many great venues, I don’t think it should be that surprising.”

Through two weekends of conference play, home teams were 30-12, and that includes a 17-4 opening weekend, as all seven home teams took series. In week two, the home team won 13 of 21 games and five series. Florida won at LSU, and Kentucky won at Missouri.

Last season, SEC teams got 62 percent of their total number of conference wins at home. Mississippi State (four at home and five on the road) was the only team to win fewer home games than road games.

It also translated across good teams and not-so-good clubs. Arkansas got 13 of its 20 SEC wins at home, and Missouri went 9-6 at home and 1-14 on the road.

Ole Miss, last season, won just one home series and didn’t win a road series. The Rebels were 3-12 both at home and on the road.

Ole Miss opened this conference season with a series win over South Carolina before getting one of three in Knoxville against Tennessee. It’s now back home before a very difficult trip to Fayetteville.

Kentucky outscored Georgia 37-15 in a three-game sweep in Lexington before that series win at Mizzou.

Bianco doesn’t remember this being a talking point a year ago with the home victories happening more often across the league, but he believes parity has created home field being a way to separate teams.

“Everyone is so even so one advantage is playing at home,” Bianco said. “You look up and it’s a really good league, and teams are very similar, and you’re at home so that’s a little bit of an advantage.”