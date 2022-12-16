OXFORD — This wasn’t the ending Ole Miss wanted or expected.

The Rebels were 8-1 entering November, still alive in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Three losses in 12 days changed all of that, and weeks later, as Ole Miss prepares for the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 in Houston, the Rebels are coming to grips with a lost opportunity and enjoying each other’s company one final time.

“I’m just trying to finish out my career on a good note,” wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said. We know we didn’t play our best football. We know we should have won the last two games we lost. We’re just trying to finish business and end the season on a good note.”

The Rebels (8-4) face Texas Tech (7-5) in 12 days, and Mingo is choosing to look ahead and not backwards.

“There’s a whole bunch of what-ifs in life,” Mingo said. “The past is always going to be the past.”

Mingo and offensive guard Nick Broeker could have opted out of the bowl game. They’ll both play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Ala., a game that “means a lot,” Mingo said. “I get to go out there and showcase my talents against some of the best in the country. I can help myself and my draft stock for the NFL. It’s a blessing.”

Like Mingo, Broeker said he really didn’t think about bypassing the Texas Bowl.

“I always wanted to play in the bowl game,” Broeker said. “It’s a reward for having a successful season. Especially early on in my career here, we only won four games. For some of the older guys, going to a bowl game means a lot.”

There’s been a theme of sorts at practices this week. “Finish what we started” has emerged as an unofficial motto for Ole Miss, even as the Rebels acknowledge the bitter disappointment of losing to Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State in a November they’d like to forget.

“By the time we play, it would’ve been months since we won a football game,” Broeker said. “There’s such a bad taste in your mouth. You’re just itching to get out there and compete again.”

It was, perhaps, best summed up by linebacker Troy Brown. The Central Michigan transfer has only been in Oxford for 11 months, but he’s emerged as a leader inside the program.

“The year didn’t go right for everybody obviously, but the bonds that we created in the locker room are really what holds this team together,” Brown said, noting that players are reminding teammates that the game against Texas Tech is the final time this team, as constituted, will play together. “We know we didn’t finish like we wanted to, but we have this last opportunity as a team. This last time, we’re going to ride and rock together and come out with a W.”