Things already weren’t going well when Ole Miss took the field in the bottom of the third on Sunday.

The Rebels trailed by three runs, had missed a great offensive opportunity in the first — turning three walks into only one run — and were one batter away from going to the bullpen.

It all fell apart.

This sequence started that third inning for the Rebels: Hit by pitch, single, error, walk, walk, sacrifice fly, error, walk. By the end of it, Ole Miss trailed 9-1.

The eventual final was 13-4 Hawaii, as the home team outscored Ole Miss, 22-5, over the final two games to split the four-game set. The Rebels won in 13 innings on Friday and 5-2 in the early game on Saturday. A split was the best-case scenario following the calamity.

“It’s one thing to play bad and another at one point to lose so much confidence on the field,” Mike Bianco said. “We couldn’t make a play or throw strikes or do anything, and I don’t know if I’ve seen that in my 24 years here.

“Collectively you could see the pressure and we didn’t handle it very well. We haven’t played a good baseball game yet. We’re 0-4 in the playing well category.”

During that finale, Ole Miss committed six errors, walked 10 batters, hit four more and gave up nine hits. Offensively, the Rebels had just five hits and all were singles outside of Campbell Smithwick’s double.

All five starting infielders had an error, and third baseman Andrew Fischer had two of them. That elevated the pitching issues. For the weekend, the four starting pitchers totaled a combined 13 innings — JT Ginn went 3.1, Gunnar Dennis went 3.2, Grayson Saunier lasted four innings, and Riley Maddox left after six outs.

Bo Gatlin (.600) and Ethan Lege (.545) are the only players to hit above .250 and start a game. The Rebels, as a team, went 24-for-131 for a .183 batting average. The team slugging was .298 and on-base percentage was .313.

Hawaii walked 19 and hit seven over the four games, giving Ole Miss ample opportunities, but the Rebels were 9-for-62 with runners on base and 7-for-43 with runners in scoring position.

There’s the disclaimer that it’s only four games in a 56-game schedule. That’s accurate. It was one of 14 weekend series. It’s a team with — give or take — seven new defensive starters and a somewhat reworked pitching staff.

Seven pitchers looked good over the weekend. There are bullpen pieces that make a lot of sense if the starters — whomever they end up being — can make that relevant.

It’s early, super early, but the games looked a lot like last season. It’s unclear where the leadership will come from when so many players are transitioning in one way or another. There was no video stream, but the stats suggest some panic and definitely not handling the stress.

“They have to find their own courage and confidence,” Bianco said. “You can’t give somebody confidence. They played really well and really confidently for about six months (in practice).”

Hawaii was supposed to be a litmus test for the new roster arrivals but not in this way. Ole Miss was far closer to 1-3 than 3-1. The Rebels didn’t look like the better team, and that’s the problem.

It’s early. Ole Miss plays the next four weekends at home. Wednesday’s home opener is an opportunity for a palate cleanser. It’s still mid-February.

Those weekends rarely happen in February though. It wasn’t Tennessee or Arkansas rattling Ole Miss into a loss of composure. The cool trip against a competent but not great opponent turned into a long flight back full of question marks.

“We were in position to have a good weekend and blew it,” Bianco said.