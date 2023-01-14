OXFORD — Ole Miss’ winless start to the conference season continued Saturday.

Georgia used a 14-4 run in the final 5:44 Saturday to beat Ole Miss, 62-58.

The loss dropped Ole Miss below .500 for the season. The Rebels are now 8-9 overall and 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference. Dating back to last season, Ole Miss has now dropped 10 straight SEC games, including an SEC Tournament loss to Missouri last March.

Georgia, under the direction of first-year coach Mike White, improved to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “I hate to say it. I’ve been in it for a long time. It’s going to bounce our way at the end of the day. I’m not trying to blame it on bad luck by any means, trust me.”

Trailing 57-56, Ole Miss had two empty possessions. Kario Oquendo made the Rebels pay, hitting an open corner-3 with 50.9 seconds left to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 60-56.

Murrell’s layup with 39.5 seconds left cut Georgia’s lead to 60-58.

As it turned out, Ole Miss may have been too clean defensively in the second half. After Georgia missed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, there was a tie ball on the rebound. Georgia owned the possession arrow, and Ole Miss had to commit three fouls to get to the bonus.

By the time Quendo went to the free throw line to shoot 1-and-1, there were just 3.1 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs’ guard calmly sunk both, putting the game away and sending fans scurrying for the exits.

“That ball by Oquendo that went in and the shot Matt got, wide open on the side-out (missed out of a timeout) and another driving layup, just those three or four series, just there and there and there and there. It’s just one of those things. We just can’t make a timely shot.”

Georgia led at halftime, 30-29. Ole Miss came out for the second half strong, building a six-point lead. From there, it was a back and forth game until the final five-plus minutes.

“That’s a really, really hurt locker room today,” Davis said. “There have been a lot of hurt locker rooms. We know exactly. We could be sitting here right now 3-2, at best 4-1, and everybody thinks we’re right in the middle of it and playing good and the NET and all that stuff. But it’s not. It’s not.

“We know we’re competitive with every team. Our inability to really go and make plays at the end and prevent other teams from making plays, I’d like to draw it up differently, but it’s kind of what the games have been in the second half.”

Murrell led Ole Miss with 13 points and four assists. Freshman Amaree Abram had 12 points and five assists.

Quendo led Georgia with a game-high 15 points, all in the second half. Terry Roberts added 14.

Ole Miss shot 42 percent from the floor but just 16 percent (3-for-19) from the 3-point line. Georgia won the rebounding battle, 39-34, though Ole Miss won points in the paint, 32-14. The Rebels had 14 fast-break points and held Georgia to none.

“We just have to keep grinding,” Davis said. “You never know when this thing will turn. You never know. …We need some good fortune. We need the basketball gods to look down on us, a couple of balls to go in, maybe a couple of their shots don’t go in, goes our way. It will. It’ll happen.”

Ole Miss hits the road this week. The Rebels head to South Carolina on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to Arkansas on Saturday for an 11 a.m. tipoff.