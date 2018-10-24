OXFORD | The final third of the season, all SEC for the eye to see, and finally some much needed rest for a badly banged up Rebels team is on tap this week in Oxford

DaMarkus Lodge spoke about the huge loss of D.K. Metcalf after an energetic practice on Wednesday.

“It’s a big loss for us, not having him out there but our mindset has always been attack, and be the best we can be,” Lodge said. “So our mindset hasn’t changed at all, we just know we have to step up and make a little bit more plays than we’ve been making.”

The loss of Metcalf reared an ugly head last week against Auburn with the offense’s struggles in the red zone, but the receivers are not deterred and plan to keep up their reputation as some of the most dangerous in the country.

“The plays are there, schematically it’s there, we just have to step up as players and make the plays. We’ve got to catch the balls, we’ve got to make the right reads, and we’ve got to block the right people. That’s what it all comes down to,” Lodge said.

Aside from Braylon Sanders being the first man up to replace Metcalf after his 133-yard-game against Southern Illinois, freshman Miles Battle and Elijah Moore are looking to fill that role.

“You can definitely tell that they are more eager now that D.K. is down and we’re kind of short so they know their name may get called a lot more than it usually has,” Lodge said.

Battle has shown effective flashes as a freshman.

“Once he gets in the weight room and puts on some weight he’s going to be a big red zone threat just like D.K. He’s a jump ball guy, he can run, he can beat you deep,” Lodge said.

Lodge and Matt Luke both discussed keeping the bye week practices short, but enthusiastic so the competition stays high while coaches are being sent out for recruiting and starting to game plan for South Carolina.

“We know we don’t have a game so every time we get to matchup against each other that is our game, so it’s very competitive, a lot of trash talk, and guys celebrating out there every play. I like it. I don’t know if everybody else does, but I do,” Lodge said.