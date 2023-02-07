All season, Ole Miss has come up short in one close game after another.

On Tuesday night in Athens, Ga., it was the Rebels, and not their opponent, who made the big plays down the stretch.

Ole Miss gutted its way to a road win Tuesday, holding off Georgia, 78-74.

Ole Miss improved to 10-14 overall and 2-9 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia, which defeated Ole Miss in Oxford last month, fell to 14-10 overall and 4-7 in the league.

Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Myles Burns had his best game in an Ole Miss uniform, getting 20 points and six rebounds. Matthew Murrell added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Braelen Bridges was terrific for Georgia, leading the Bulldogs with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kario Oquendo added 19 points and five rebounds. Justin Hill had 13 points and seven assists.

Burns said Tuesday night was “different,” adding that, “The vibe felt different. Everyone was playing together. Whenever somebody messed up, we didn’t get on each other too hard. We gave each other positive reinforcement and we had that next-play mentality. That’s what it takes. We had that tonight. I don’t know what happened or what got into everybody tonight but the maturity level was very high tonight.”

Ole Miss and Georgia traded blows down the stretch. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s free throw with 3:26 left tied the game at 63-63.

Burns converted a pair of free throws 10 seconds later to give the Rebels a 65-63 lead. After forcing a Georgia miss, Ole Miss got a driving layup from Murrell with 2:38 left, pushing the Rebels’ lead to four points.

Hill scored on a driving layup on his own on Georgia’s ensuing possession, cutting Ole Miss’ lead to 67-65 with 2:15 to go.

After a Georgia timeout, Brakefield scored on a layup with 2:06 left to push the Rebels’ lead back to four points. Hill answered on Georgia’s next possession, cutting the Rebels’ lead back to two points.

Former Georgia guard Tye Fagan, so good in a win in Athens last season, hit a huge layup with 1:23 left to extend Ole Miss’ lead to 71-67.

Hill answered yet again, hitting a layup at the end of the shot clock to pull Georgia back to within two points with one minute left. Hill was fouled by Murrell on the play and hit free throw pulled the Bulldogs within 71-70.

After a pair of timeouts, Brakefield missed a jumper, but Robert Allen came down with a huge rebound for the Rebels, forcing Georgia to foul Murell with 20.9 seconds left. Murell made the first but missed the second. Ole Miss won the rebound thanks to Allen’s tip, getting the ball back to Murrell with 16.6 seconds remaining. This time, Murrell made both, giving Ole Miss a two-possession lead.

Hill turned it over on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession, giving Ole Miss the basketball with 12.1 seconds left. Ole Miss turned it over, giving Georgia new life.

Moncrieffe was fouled on a bucket in the paint with 7.5 seconds left. His free throw cut Ole Miss’ lead to 74-73.

Murrell’s free throws with 6.2 seconds left extended Ole Miss’ lead to three points. Georgia took a timeout with 5.8 seconds left, setting up a final attempt.

Ole Miss, by design, fouled Jailyn Ingram with 3.4 seconds left. Ingram made the first free throw and missed the second. Murrell got the rebound with 2.2 seconds left and iced the game at the free throw line, sinking a pair to put the game away for the Rebels.

“I was really pleased,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “It was a really good college game and a much-needed win for the Rebels.”

Davis said he went with veteran players down the stretch, calling set plays for Brakefield.

“I thought he executed that well,” Davis said. “And we had some hustle plays. I just felt the two free throw rebounds by Robert Allen, hustle plays you have to make to win a good road game in a really good environment.”

Ole Miss led 35-34 at the half.

Ole Miss returns home Saturday at noon versus South Carolina. The Rebels won at Columbia, S.C., earlier this season.

“We’re just trying for the first time to win some back to back games and get some momentum and get to feeling good,” Davis said.