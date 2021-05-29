Rebels may have gotten what they most needed in Hoover

Ole Miss arrived in Hoover on Monday with a regional host locked up and a top-eight seed possibility alive but far away -- and a whole lot of indecision on the mound.

Five days later, the Rebels, fresh off a third-straight semifinals appearance in SEC Tournament, head back to Oxford after falling to Arkansas, 3-2, and didn’t move much with the tangibles.

The regional will be in Oxford, and barring something completely unexpected, Ole Miss won’t get a top-eight seed. But, beyond that, when considering the feeling about the Rebels’ postseason chances, it was quite the week for optimism.

“We had a good week here,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “We learned a little about ourselves and definitely got better.”

Pitching from unexpected places and potentially light-bulb moments for a couple starters who will be counted on should give Ole Miss (41-19) confidence heading into a week, and potentially then another, that will decide the season.

The Rebels played five games in suburban Birmingham and allowed only 13 total runs — and more than four just once. All five starters pitched at least into the fifth inning and combined gave up seven earned runs in 29.1 innings. That’s a 2.15 ERA. The team ERA for the tournament was 2.64.

Doug Nikhazy has been a given all season, and the First Team All-SEC selection will start one of the first two games in the regional. But behind him, Ole Miss has been waiting for consistency and splendidness from Derek Diamond and Drew McDaniel, both having added pressure with Gunnar Hoglund’s absence.

Diamond held Vanderbilt to two runs in 5.1 innings, and McDaniel had his best start of the season with 11 strikeouts and 6.2 shutout frames against Georgia.

Tyler Myers, who had never started a conference game as a Rebel but is needed frequently in the bullpen, eliminated Vanderbilt with seven innings of one-run work, and on Saturday, whatever the Vegas under was, it hit, as Ole Miss and Arkansas scored only five total runs.

Cody Adcock, a freshman, gave up two runs in 4.1 innings against the No. 1 team nationally. He’d thrown just 10.2 innings all season before this one.

Consistency has been the question more than ability, so it’s not a shock to see this kind of production, and it’s the question that remains going into regional play.

But, suddenly, Bianco may have options, and there’s renewed hope that Ole Miss can work through two postseason weekends with more than one path that had no margin for error. On the bullpen side, Brandon Johnson remains reliable with his late-season resurgence, and Wes Burton had his best outing of the season on Saturday.

Ole Miss seemed to nibble less and go on the offensive in plus counts, especially after Tuesday night. It’s a way to avoid bad situations in particular at-bats with pitchers looking for confidence, but it’s also just an efficient way to call a baseball game.

"We attacked the strike zone,” Bianco said. “I thought we were more aggressive in the count early in at-bats and that helped us a lot. We're going to need that next week obviously.”

The park in Hoover can give some false security, but the ball has flown out of there at a more rapid rate in recent years, negating some of the fly-ball confidence that can trick pitchers.

It’s still a big park, but Ole Miss forced more lazy swings and ground balls this week, using weak contact and defensive hitters with off-balance swings with two strikes to get through innings.

Ole Miss may not have gotten what it came for, as a national seed and a tournament title eluded the Rebels. But no matter the venue, winning games plays out the same way with quality pitching.

They may have gotten what they needed — a shot in the arm of several pitchers who have to get outs next weekend and as long as the season continues.