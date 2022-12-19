OXFORD | Tavius Robinson is trying to enjoy his final days in an Ole Miss uniform, and his teammates are with him for this final game.

Ole Miss (8-4) faces Texas Tech on December 28 at 8 p.m. in the Tax Act Texas Bowl, and the Rebels don’t have any opt outs for the SEC-Big 12 matchup — a notable fact considering the increasing number of player absences from bowl games around the country.

Ole Miss is trying to win nine or more games for the fourth time since 2014.

“It shows how unselfish we all are, and we ant to finish this last game with our brothers,” Robinson said. “It’s important for sure. Every day I’m giving it my all… I want to end the season on a high note. That’s adding something to these practices.

Lane Kiffin said there were a couple players who discussed opting out with the coaching staff but ultimately decided to stay with the team. Transfer portal departures — if they’ve chosen to leave prior to the bowl — are the only players absent.

“When you don't have a lot of guys who are looking at going in the first round, you don't have as much opt-out discussion. That'd be a good problem to have. We don't have as many as maybe other places.”

The Rebels are finishing up the final days of practice in Oxford prior to a small Christmas break before getting back together in Houston. With losses in four of the past five games, Ole Miss has some urgency with this season finale.

“It’s the little details that allow the explosive plays to happen,” Robinson said about the benefits of a break in practice. “Been good to get back and fresh legs after some time off.”

Texas Tech (7-5), meanwhile, is on a three-game winning streak with victories against Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma. The Red Raiders are 6-1 in Lubbock but only 1-4 away from home. It’s expected to be a Texas Tech partisan crowd at the Texans’ home stadium.

Robinson compared Texas Tech to Tulsa and Mississippi State offensively. The Rebels beat Tulsa, 35-27, and lost to the Bulldogs, 24-22.

Deantre Prince noted the need for Ole Miss defenders to play the ball against Tech’s tall wide receivers. All four of the outside receivers on the two-deep are 6-foot-4 or taller.

Tech averages 307 yards passing per game and only 152 rushing per game — 3.8 yards per attempt.

“It’s fun and I’ve been missing football,” Prince said.”It’s been great to get back in that groove and get back together.”